Pernilla Lindén new CFO at Hexatronic Group

Pernilla Lindén has been appointed CFO and member of the Group Management Team at Hexatronic Group and will take office August 9, 2021. The current CFO, Lennart Sparud, will leave his position March 31, 2021. In the meanwhile, Svante Godén will step in as acting CFO.

Pernilla Lindén is the former CFO at Handicare Group AB, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. She also has experience from being CFO, Finance Business partner and Business Director at international product companies such as Mölnlycke Healthcare and Excide Technologies.

”I am very pleased to welcome Pernilla Lindén to Hexatronic Group. With her solid experience as CFO, Finance Business Partner and Business Director, she will play a central role in our continued growth journey. Her experience of supporting and working very close to the business together with her experience as a CFO in listed companies and personal qualities was fully in line with the profile we were looking for. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Lennart Sparud for his strong contribution to the growth journey we have had over the past 6 years and wish him all the best in his new role outside Hexatronic Group,” says Henrik Larsson Lyon, Chief Executive Officer at Hexatronic Group.

Svante Godén, who enter his role as acting CFO April 1st, is well acquainted with Hexatronic as he has been involved in several of Hexatronic’s acquisitions during the last couple of years as a financial consultant.

Gothenburg, March 11, 2021

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

