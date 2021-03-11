 

Pernilla Lindén new CFO at Hexatronic Group

Hexatronic Group AB (publ)
Press Release March 11, 2021

Pernilla Lindén new CFO at Hexatronic Group

Pernilla Lindén has been appointed CFO and member of the Group Management Team at Hexatronic Group and will take office August 9, 2021. The current CFO, Lennart Sparud, will leave his position March 31, 2021. In the meanwhile, Svante Godén will step in as acting CFO.

Pernilla Lindén is the former CFO at Handicare Group AB, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. She also has experience from being CFO, Finance Business partner and Business Director at international product companies such as Mölnlycke Healthcare and Excide Technologies.

I am very pleased to welcome Pernilla Lindén to Hexatronic Group. With her solid experience as CFO, Finance Business Partner and Business Director, she will play a central role in our continued growth journey. Her experience of supporting and working very close to the business together with her experience as a CFO in listed companies and personal qualities was fully in line with the profile we were looking for. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Lennart Sparud for his strong contribution to the growth journey we have had over the past 6 years and wish him all the best in his new role outside Hexatronic Group,” says Henrik Larsson Lyon, Chief Executive Officer at Hexatronic Group.

Svante Godén, who enter his role as acting CFO April 1st, is well acquainted with Hexatronic as he has been involved in several of Hexatronic’s acquisitions during the last couple of years as a financial consultant.

Gothenburg, March 11, 2021

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

This is information that Hexatronic Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.00 CET on March 11, 2021.

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is a group that develops, markets and delivers products, components and system solutions with the main focus on the fiber optic market. Hexatronic offers a wide range of innovative system and product solutions mainly for passive fiber optic infrastructure with global trademarks like Matrix, Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, Drytech, Lightmate, Skyline and Wistom. The Group has its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden and has sales offices and/or subsidiaries in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, United Kingdom, Italy, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, China, New Zealand, US and Canada. The Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HTRO. For more information, visit www.hexatronicgroup.com.

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
Hexatronic resolves on new issue in kind for the acquisition of TK-KONTOR-FREITAG GmbH
01.03.21
Hexatronic to acquire 75% of the German FTTH competence centre TK-KONTOR-FREITAG GmbH
24.02.21
Hexatronic Group Year-end report January – December 2020
23.02.21
Hexatronic adjusts financial target

ZeitTitel
10.01.21
1
Hexatronic Group AB