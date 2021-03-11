 

Kitron to provide strategic business update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 08:00  |  29   |   |   

(2021-03-11) As previously announced, Kitron plans to present an update on the company's operations and progress towards its strategic and financial targets and ambitions during a capital markets presentation on 17 March.

The presentation will be webcast at 12:00 noon CET and will be hosted by CEO Peter Nilsson and other members of group management. The presentation is expected to last about an hour and will be followed by a Q&A session.

Please use the following link for the event:
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210317_3/

For further information, please contact:
Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel: +47 900 43 284
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com 

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Defence/Aerospace, Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 4.0 billion in 2020 and has about 1 800 employees. www.kitron.com 

 




