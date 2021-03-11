Kitron to provide strategic business update

(2021-03-11) As previously announced, Kitron plans to present an update on the company's operations and progress towards its strategic and financial targets and ambitions during a capital markets presentation on 17 March.



The presentation will be webcast at 12:00 noon CET and will be hosted by CEO Peter Nilsson and other members of group management. The presentation is expected to last about an hour and will be followed by a Q&A session.