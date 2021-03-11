 

APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIR AND OTHER BOARD AND COMMITTEE CHANGES

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIR AND OTHER BOARD AND COMMITTEE CHANGES

CHAIR ANNOUNCEMENT

The Board of Directors of Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") has announced the appointment of Sir Andrew Mackenzie as the new Company Chair with effect from the conclusion of Shell’s 2021 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for May 18, 2021. Andrew will succeed Chad Holliday who will step down on May 18 having served as Chair for six years and as a Board Director since September 2010.

Andrew Mackenzie, a British national, joined Shell’s Board in October 2020, after a distinguished career in the energy, petrochemicals and resources sector, latterly as Group CEO of BHP from 2013 to 2019. From 2004 to 2007, at Rio Tinto, he was Head of Industrial Minerals and Diamonds. Prior to this, over a 22-year career at BP, he held senior leadership roles in exploration, research and development, and chemicals. His contributions to geochemistry and earth science led to his appointment as a Fellow of the Royal Society in 2014, and he received a knighthood in 2020 for his services to business, science and technology. Andrew brings to Shell his experience of leadership, his global outlook, and a deep understanding of the energy business and climate action.

The search for the new Chair was led by Euleen Goh, Deputy Chair and Senior Independent Director. The thorough and robust process included engagement with some of Shell’s larger investors, seeking input on the skills, attributes and sector knowledge that they considered important for the role. In addition to proven experience of leading a large, complex international organisation, the requirement was for someone with significant experience in capital discipline and with the ability to balance, and judge the timing, of the transformational changes that Shell needs to make.

Chad Holliday said: “I am delighted to welcome Andrew as my successor. I have nothing but confidence in Shell’s bright future – the challenges of the past year only strengthened my conviction in the Company as I watched colleagues across the business find strength to sustain vital energy supplies in the most exceptional circumstances.

“Andrew brings a wealth of leadership and sustainability experience, scientific curiosity and commercial acumen that ideally equip him to help Shell navigate the energy transition and deliver on the far-reaching Powering Progress strategy. His track record in business performance transformation also means he brings all the skills and rigour needed to guide Shell’s management in all their most significant decisions.”

Wertpapier


