Invitation to Scatec’s Capital Markets Update 23 March 2021

Scatec’s executive management will give an update of the company’s broadened growth strategy and targets, followed by Q&A.

Oslo, 11 March 2021: Scatec is pleased to invite investors, analysts and other stakeholders to our virtual Capital Markets Update: Building a global leader in renewable energy , Tuesday 23 March 2021 from 09:00 am CET to ca. 11:30 CET.

Ingrid Aarsnes, Communication & IR, ir@scatec.com

About Scatec ASA:

Scatec is a leading renewable power producer, delivering affordable and clean energy worldwide. As a long- term player, Scatec develops, builds, owns and operates solar, wind and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company recently acquired SN Power, a leading hydro power developer and IPP. In 2021, Scatec will have a total of 3.3 GW in operation on four continents and 485 employees. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com , or connect with us on Linkedin .

