 

BW Offshore BW Ideol AS – Contemplated private placement and subsequent admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo

BW Ideol AS – Contemplated private placement and subsequent admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo

Oslo, 11 March 2021:  Reference is made to the previous stock exchange announcement made by BW Offshore Limited (“BW Offshore”) on 17 February 2021 regarding the investment in Ideol S.A. creating BW Ideol AS (the "Transaction"), and the potential private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo. BW Ideol AS (“BW Ideol” or the "Company") has engaged Carnegie AS and Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge (the "Managers") to advise on and effect a contemplated private placement of new shares in the Company to raise gross proceeds of approximately NOK 500 million (the "Offering").

The net proceeds from the Offering will predominantly be used to fund the development of the project pipeline working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Through the Offering, the Company intends to issue up to 10,638,298 new shares (the “New Shares”) to raise gross proceeds of approximately NOK 500 million. The offer price is fixed at NOK 47.0 per share (the “Offer Price”), equivalent to a pre-money valuation of NOK 961 million. The Offer Price corresponds to the NOK equivalent of the marginal price per share paid by the Company in the acquisition of Ideol S.A.

In addition, the Managers may elect to over-allot up to 1,595,745 shares, raising gross proceeds of up to approximately NOK 75 million (the “Additional Shares” and together with the New Shares, the "Offer Shares"), representing 15 percent of the size of the Offering.

BW Offshore has through its wholly owned subsidiary BW Offshore Holding Pte. Ltd. pre-committed to subscribe for Offer Shares for NOK 100 million in the Offering. BW Offshore will furthermore enter into a customary lock-up agreement whereby all shares held by BW Offshore in the Company, including the Offer Shares allocated to BW Offshore in the Private Placement, will be subject to lock-up for a period of 12 months from the first day of Listing, with customary exceptions. In addition, the Company has received a pre-commitment from Kerogen Energy Fund II, L.P. (“Kerogen”), the formerly largest owner of Ideol S.A. of NOK 118 million, whom will be allocated its full subscription.

