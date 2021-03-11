 

Mitazalimab synergizes with chemotherapy - Alligator Bioscience presents new preclinical data at AACR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
LUND, Sweden, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) today announced that an abstract for a poster presentation at the AACR (American Association for Cancer Research) Annual Meeting 2021, presenting new preclinical data for the clinical asset mitazalimab, is now released. The AACR Annual Meeting 2021 will be held in a virtual format over two one-week periods in April and May 2021. Alligator Bioscience's abstract will be presented in an ePoster session during April 10-15. 

Alligator Bioscience has previously shown that mitazalimab synergizes effectively with immune checkpoint inhibitors and vaccines. The abstract, titled "Mitazalimab, a potent CD40 agonist with potential for combination with chemotherapy", demonstrates that mitazalimab synergizes with chemotherapy, notably FOLFIRINOX, leading to improved long-term survival in a preclinical tumor model. 

"The new preclinical data are very encouraging. Together with the clinical data of mitazalimab from a previous Phase I study, where mitazalimab was well tolerated up to 1200 µg/kg, these data support the upcoming clinical Phase II study of mitazalimab in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer patients," says Per Norlén, CEO of Alligator Bioscience. 

Mitazalimab is a human CD40 agonistic antibody developed for immunotherapy of cancer. The chemotherapy cocktail FOLFIRINOX kills tumor cells leading to increased release of tumor antigens. Activation of CD40 leads to improved presentation of tumor antigens, and the consequent T cell priming and initiation of T cell-dependent anti-tumor responses. 

For further information, please contact:

Per Norlén, CEO
E-mail: per.norlen@alligatorbioscience.com 
Phone: +46 46 540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:00 a.m. CET on March 11, 2021.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes the two key assets ATOR-1017 and mitazalimab. Furthermore, there are two partnered assets: ALG.APV-527 in co-development with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and AC101 in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. In addition, the company has developed a novel concept for more patient-specific immunotherapy: Neo-X-PrimeTM. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

