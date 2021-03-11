 

DGAP-News Mainberg Asset Management Press Release - Best European Special Situations Fund based in Frankfurt

Mainberg Asset Management Press Release - Best European Special Situations Fund based in Frankfurt

Mainberg Asset Management Press Release

Best European Special Situations Fund based in Frankfurt

- Mainberg Special Situations Fund HI receives UCITS Hedge Award 2021

- Honoured for best performance in 2020 and over two-year period

- Continued high volume of M&A activity in Europe


Frankfurt, 11 March 2021. The London UK-based industry publication "The Hedge Fund Journal" has awarded its UCITS Hedge Award 2021 for the best European Special Situations fund in 2020 and over a two-year period to the Mainberg Special Situations Fund HI (ISIN DE000A2JQH97 / WKN A2JQH9), thereby recognising the value appreciation of the fund in 2020 and over the last two years. The fund's performance in 2020 amounted to 7.68%. Since inception at the beginning of 2019 its mean performance was 6.50%. This performance was achieved at very limited risk, with risk parameters superior to those of its peers. For example, the setback of general equity markets in March 2020 only impacted performance by less than a quarter of the overall market decline.

Hamlin Lovell, Contributing Editor of The Hedge Fund Journal commented: "I would like to congratulate Mainberg Asset Management on having won our UCITS Hedge Award 2021 for best risk-adjusted returns in the European Special Situations strategy category in 2020 and over the last two years ending in December 2020. Rudolf Ferscha and Robert Hillmann hit the ground running with a well-defined mandate and disciplined management of their UCITS fund after developing their Special Situations investment strategy and style over a decade of serving professional investors. The Mainberg Special Situations Fund has combined absolute outperformance with attractive risk characteristics and has delivered superior returns and low correlation with the general market since inception."

