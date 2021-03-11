Scanfil plc Managers' transactions
SCANFIL PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 11 MARCH 2021 9:30 A.M.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kristoffer Asklöv
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Scanfil Oyj
LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20210310121726_3
Transaction date: 2021-03-09
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 3.57 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 3.57 EUR
SCANFIL PLC
Petteri Jokitalo
CEO
For additional information:
CEO Petteri Jokitalo
tel. +358 8 4882 111
www.scanfil.com
