SCANFIL PLC          MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS      11 MARCH 2021  9:30 A.M.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kristoffer Asklöv
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Scanfil Oyj
LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20210310121726_3

Transaction date: 2021-03-09
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 3.57 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 3.57 EUR

SCANFIL PLC

Petteri Jokitalo
CEO

For additional information:
CEO Petteri Jokitalo
tel. +358 8 4882 111
www.scanfil.com




