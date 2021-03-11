 

Nouscom receives approval to begin Phase 1b trials of NOUS-PEV, a novel personalized cancer immunotherapy

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 08:45  |  61   |   |   

BASEL, Switzerland, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nouscom, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biotech developing next generation viral-vector based immunotherapies, today announces it has received approval from the Spanish National Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices (Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios (AEMPS)) to start a Phase 1b trial of its personalized cancer immunotherapy, NOUS-PEV. NOUS-PEV will be investigated in the study as a potential treatment for patients with either locally advanced 1L melanoma or 1L non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

NOUS-PEV is a personalized vaccine designed for each patient based on selection and prioritization of mutations unique to that patient's tumor. The strategy is based on Nouscom's heterologous prime boost platform underpinning its lead off-the-shelf clinical program NOUS-209, composed of a proprietary non-human adenoviral vector (GAd) and Modified Vaccinia Virus (MVA). Each of the two viral vector systems encodes multiple personalized neoantigens selected with a proprietary algorithm (VENUS[1]), which prioritizes up to 60 mutations that represent the most immunogenic neoantigens.

Results from preclinical proof-of-concept studies (published in Nature Communications[2]) demonstrated that a single administration of the GAd vaccine incorporating many neoantigens can eradicate large tumors when combined with checkpoint inhibition such as anti-PD1 or anti-PD-L1 treatment and triples the efficacy of such checkpoint inhibitors. The preclinical results also demonstrated strong and broad CD8+ and CD4+ neoantigen-specific T cell responses following vaccination, which are known to be indicative of a clinical anti-tumor effect.

The new Phase 1b trial will evaluate the safety, feasibility, and preliminary efficacy per RESIST 1.1 criteria of NOUS-PEV in combination with the anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab in 28 patients with either locally advanced 1L melanoma or 1L NSCLC expressing more than 50% PD-L1. This multicenter trial will be conducted in Spain and other European countries.

Patricia Delaite, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Nouscom, said: "We have generated exciting pre-clinical data, which demonstrated the ability of NOUS-PEV to present multiple cancer neoantigens to the immune system and promote potent and broad immune responses. The enhanced anti-tumor effects seen by combining NOUS-PEV with checkpoint inhibitors suggests these two approaches are highly synergistic and could potentially overcome tumor resistance to anti-PD1 immunotherapies to address a high unmet medical need. We look forward to starting this trial in the coming weeks and to generating results that we hope will confirm these exciting results in patients."

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nouscom receives approval to begin Phase 1b trials of NOUS-PEV, a novel personalized cancer immunotherapy BASEL, Switzerland, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nouscom, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biotech developing next generation viral-vector based immunotherapies, today announces it has received approval from the Spanish National Agency of Medicines …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Azelio has completed a directed share issue of approximately SEK 596 million
Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 13.3 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Mobile Health Application (mHealth Apps) Market to Reach US$ 315.4 Billion by 2027, Globally |CAGR: 44.4%|UnivDatos Market Insights
Celebrity cosmetic doctor Dr Dan Dhunna Ranks His Top Five Lip Fillers
Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Size Worth $21.42 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Hyundai Motor Offers First Peek at STARIA, New MPV with Premium and Futuristic Design
In-vitro Fertilization Market Size Worth $33.9 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022
Natura &Co reports strong sales growth of 24% and net profit up 200%, continuing to outperform ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates Says WHO Recommended Ban on Vaping Will ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area