Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) has made an investment into the Fei Protocol ( https://fei.money/ ). This investment was made through nakamo.to in the same round as Coinbase and other prominent investors, in a united effort to support this promising new stablecoin project.

DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Acquisition Advanced Blockchain AG makes Fei Protocol Investment 11.03.2021 / 08:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Price-stable coins ("stablecoins") are a popular and multi-beneficial concept in decentralized finance and blockchain. These tokens help to alleviate price volatility issues, lowering the risk and improving the utility of token ownership. However, existing stablecoin models still exhibit a variety of limitations. A significant cause of the disadvantages of present stablecoins is that they tend to be collateralized by other cryptocurrencies. As a result, these solutions are not truly decentralized, and suffer from scalability issues due to capital inefficiency resulting from overcollateralization.

With this investment into the Fei Protocol, Advanced Blockchain supports the development and use of an improved stablecoin model, that is positioned to price stability without compromising on decentralization. Thus, this investment helps Advanced Blockchain uphold its mission of promoting user-centric, cutting-edge blockchain solutions.

Additional information on Advanced Blockchain AG and its various projects and investments can be found at www.advancedblockchain.com.

11.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Advanced Blockchain AG Chausseestraße 86 10115 Berlin Germany Phone: 030403669510 Fax: 030403669511 E-mail: info@advancedblockchain.com Internet: www.advancedblockchain.com ISIN: DE000A0M93V6 WKN: A0M93V Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1174743

End of News DGAP News Service

1174743 11.03.2021