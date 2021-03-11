 

DGAP-News Advanced Blockchain AG makes Fei Protocol Investment

Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Acquisition
Advanced Blockchain AG makes Fei Protocol Investment

11.03.2021
Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) has made an investment into the Fei Protocol (https://fei.money/). This investment was made through nakamo.to in the same round as Coinbase and other prominent investors, in a united effort to support this promising new stablecoin project.

 

Price-stable coins ("stablecoins") are a popular and multi-beneficial concept in decentralized finance and blockchain. These tokens help to alleviate price volatility issues, lowering the risk and improving the utility of token ownership. However, existing stablecoin models still exhibit a variety of limitations. A significant cause of the disadvantages of present stablecoins is that they tend to be collateralized by other cryptocurrencies. As a result, these solutions are not truly decentralized, and suffer from scalability issues due to capital inefficiency resulting from overcollateralization.

 

With this investment into the Fei Protocol, Advanced Blockchain supports the development and use of an improved stablecoin model, that is positioned to price stability without compromising on decentralization. Thus, this investment helps Advanced Blockchain uphold its mission of promoting user-centric, cutting-edge blockchain solutions.

 

Additional information on Advanced Blockchain AG and its various projects and investments can be found at www.advancedblockchain.com.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language: English
Company: Advanced Blockchain AG
Chausseestraße 86
10115 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030403669510
Fax: 030403669511
E-mail: info@advancedblockchain.com
Internet: www.advancedblockchain.com
ISIN: DE000A0M93V6
WKN: A0M93V
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
Wertpapier


