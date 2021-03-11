 

Rueil Malmaison, 11 March 2021

            London Gatwick Airport: Standard & Poor’s credit rating

On 10 March 2021, Standard & Poor’s reviewed the Class A debt of Gatwick Funding Limited, which raises funding for London Gatwick Airport, a 50.01% subsidiary of VINCI Airports.

The agency affirmed its investment grade rating of BBB with Outlook Negative, thus removing it from CreditWatch Negative where it was placed since mid-July 2020.

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing more than 217,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official VINCI Group reporting document.  

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82
media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment




