ASIA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS Honours Chef Mingoo Kang of Mingles, Seoul, With Inedit Damm Chefs' Choice Award

SEOUL, South Korea, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's 50 Best Restaurants has announced that Mingoo Kang of Mingles in Seoul, South Korea, is the 2021 recipient of the Inedit Damm Chefs' Choice Award. Voted for by his fellow chefs on the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list, the award acknowledges Chef Kang's contributions to Asia's culinary scene.

Kang has earned the respect of Asia's gastronomic leaders through his tireless work expanding the possibilities of Korean cuisine in recent years. His flagship restaurant, Mingles, first appeared on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list in 2016 at No.15. As well as earning the Highest New Entry award, it was also named The Best Restaurant in Korea, an honour it has retained for five consecutive years.

Drawing on his culinary heritage, Kang uses jang (a trio of Korean traditional fermented sauces) and seasonal local herbs to capture authentic Korean flavours. While Mingles' inspired seven-course tasting menu honours traditional hansik (Korean cuisine), it also showcases Kang's technical expertise, creative flair and international experience.

In July 2020, Kang brought his innovative interpretation of Korean cuisine overseas for the first time with the opening of Hansik Goo in Hong Kong. Presenting a progressive interpretation of beloved Korean dishes, Hansik Goo celebrates one of the cornerstones of Korean culinary culture, the authentic, family-style dining experience.

William Drew, Director of Content at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "Through the Inedit Damm Chefs' Choice Award, Chef Mingoo Kang's peers have shown their respect for his craftsmanship and artistry, as well as his ability to articulate Korean culinary culture on the international stage. Chef Kang reinterprets Korean cuisine in a modern context by combining contemporary techniques and local elements, striking a delicate balance between innovation and tradition."

A trailblazer of the new Korean cuisine movement, Kang graduated from Kyonggi University before interning at the Ritz-Carlton in Florida. Dedicated to learning about international cuisines, he further honed his culinary skills under the tutelage of Basque master Martín Berasategui and later joined Nobu in Miami and the Bahamas, where he became the restaurant's youngest head chef.

