 

BioInvent presents proof-of-concept data on anti-FcyRIIB antibody BI-1607 at AACR Annual Meeting 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 09:10  |  75   |   |   

- BI-1607 designed to boost efficacy and overcome patients' resistance to clinically validated antibody therapy

LUND, Sweden, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), today announces the publication of proof-of-concept data on a novel, fully human FcγRIIB-blocking antibody, BI-1607, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021, being held virtually April 10-15 and May 17-21.

"The data on BI-1607 are very exciting and provide proof-of-concept of its ability to enhance anti-cancer immunity, illustrated by its ability to boost activity and overcome resistance to CTLA-4-based therapy," said Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent. "We are looking forward to advancing BI-1607 into clinical development and expect to submit a clinical trial application during H2 2021. It will be BioInvent's fourth drug candidate in clinical development, further demonstrating the strength and productivity of our technology platform."

Understanding mechanisms and overcoming resistance to distinct classes of antibody drugs has the potential to further improve cancer outcomes, explains the AACR abstract, entitled "A novel FcγRIIB-blocking antibody to enhance FcγR-dependent antitumor immunity". BI-1607 has a novel mechanism-of-action and is designed to enhance FcγR-dependent antitumor immunity. The abstract outlines how BI-1607 enhances the therapeutic activity of anti-CTLA-4 in responsive (MC38) or resistant (CT26) experimental disease models (syngeneic immune competent) and that a triple combination - of BI-1607, anti-PD-1 and low dose anti-CTLA-4 - significantly enhanced survival in a B16 tumor model not responsive to checkpoint blockade. For further information and access to the full abstract, visit https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9325/presentation/2743.

BioInvent's lead compound BI-1206, evaluated in two separate Phase I trials for hematological or solid tumors, is one of three ongoing drug candidates in clinical development. The company initiated a Phase I/IIa trial of anti-TNFR2 antibody BI-1808 in January 2021 and a Phase l/lla trial of the novel oncolytic vaccinia virus BT-001, together with partner Transgene, in March 2021.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently three drug candidates in four ongoing clinical programs in Phase l/ll trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioInvent presents proof-of-concept data on anti-FcyRIIB antibody BI-1607 at AACR Annual Meeting 2021 - BI-1607 designed to boost efficacy and overcome patients' resistance to clinically validated antibody therapy LUND, Sweden, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), today announces the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Azelio has completed a directed share issue of approximately SEK 596 million
Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 13.3 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Mobile Health Application (mHealth Apps) Market to Reach US$ 315.4 Billion by 2027, Globally |CAGR: 44.4%|UnivDatos Market Insights
Celebrity cosmetic doctor Dr Dan Dhunna Ranks His Top Five Lip Fillers
Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Size Worth $21.42 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Hyundai Motor Offers First Peek at STARIA, New MPV with Premium and Futuristic Design
In-vitro Fertilization Market Size Worth $33.9 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022
Natura &Co reports strong sales growth of 24% and net profit up 200%, continuing to outperform ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates Says WHO Recommended Ban on Vaping Will ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area