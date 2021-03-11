BioInvent presents proof-of-concept data on anti-FcyRIIB antibody BI-1607 at AACR Annual Meeting 2021

LUND, Sweden, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), today announces the publication of proof-of-concept data on a novel, fully human FcγRIIB-blocking antibody, BI-1607, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021, being held virtually April 10-15 and May 17-21.

"The data on BI-1607 are very exciting and provide proof-of-concept of its ability to enhance anti-cancer immunity, illustrated by its ability to boost activity and overcome resistance to CTLA-4-based therapy," said Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent. "We are looking forward to advancing BI-1607 into clinical development and expect to submit a clinical trial application during H2 2021. It will be BioInvent's fourth drug candidate in clinical development, further demonstrating the strength and productivity of our technology platform."

Understanding mechanisms and overcoming resistance to distinct classes of antibody drugs has the potential to further improve cancer outcomes, explains the AACR abstract, entitled "A novel FcγRIIB-blocking antibody to enhance FcγR-dependent antitumor immunity". BI-1607 has a novel mechanism-of-action and is designed to enhance FcγR-dependent antitumor immunity. The abstract outlines how BI-1607 enhances the therapeutic activity of anti-CTLA-4 in responsive (MC38) or resistant (CT26) experimental disease models (syngeneic immune competent) and that a triple combination - of BI-1607, anti-PD-1 and low dose anti-CTLA-4 - significantly enhanced survival in a B16 tumor model not responsive to checkpoint blockade. For further information and access to the full abstract, visit https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9325/presentation/2743.

BioInvent's lead compound BI-1206, evaluated in two separate Phase I trials for hematological or solid tumors, is one of three ongoing drug candidates in clinical development. The company initiated a Phase I/IIa trial of anti-TNFR2 antibody BI-1808 in January 2021 and a Phase l/lla trial of the novel oncolytic vaccinia virus BT-001, together with partner Transgene, in March 2021.

About BioInvent

