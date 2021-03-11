 

Olainfarm considers participating in building a vaccine manufacturing plant

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 09:06  |  42   |   |   

JSC Olainfarm has been invited to participate in building a vaccine manufacturing plant in Latvia that could be established together with LLC Pharmidea and JSC Grindeks. The implementation of the idea could also receive support from the state. It should be noted that this is a long-term project that is in the initial stage, therefore at present it is not possible to provide additional information on the impact on the financial results of JSC Olainfarm.

"We should take into account that the launch of this type of production requires specific knowledge and infrastructure and, most importantly, significant financial resources. For a project to be successful it requires mutual understanding and a common approach between all parties involved – government, healthcare, universities and industry. Also, the implementation of such a project would take several years," said Jeroen Weites, Chairperson of the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm.

JSC Olainfarm will continue to participate in the research of the production plant.

JSC Olainfarm, a part of Olainfarm Group, is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the Baltic States offering high quality medicine and chemical pharmaceutical products. The business strategy “FORWARD” highlights the company’s main vision – to become one of the TOP10 Central and Eastern European manufacturing companies by 2025.

With nearly 50 years of expertise, Olainfarm Group delivers sustainable healthcare products and services with added value to patients in more than 50 countries all over the world via its key subsidiaries – pharmaceutical company JSC Olainfarm, food supplement & medical device producer Silvanols, elastic & compression material producer Tonus Elast, pharmacy chain 

Additional information:  
Jānis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Olainfarm considers participating in building a vaccine manufacturing plant JSC Olainfarm has been invited to participate in building a vaccine manufacturing plant in Latvia that could be established together with LLC Pharmidea and JSC Grindeks. The implementation of the idea could also receive support from the state. It …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Plans to Spin Out of its [U.S.] Cannabis Assets
First Majestic Responds to Inaccurate Media Reports and Provides Update on Tax Dispute with the ...
Blockchain Foundry Closes CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce VIR-7831 Reduces Hospitalization and Risk of Death in Early ...
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
Jack Creek Investment Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and ...
APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIR AND OTHER BOARD AND COMMITTEE CHANGES
Roche’s awarded WHO prequalification for the HIV and HCV diagnostic tests on the cobas 6800/8800 ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
Recording of the Fourth Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Webinar
26.02.21
Olainfarm Group lays a strong foundation for sustainable development
24.02.21
Olainfarm invites to Fourth Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Webinar
22.02.21
JSC Olainfarm renews Cold Station for a more sustainable and greener manufacturing
19.02.21
Information expressed in the public domain by the Repharm Group is deceptive and contradictory
19.02.21
Olainfarm expands presence in Ukraine to be closer to the clients