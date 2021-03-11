 

MacGregor to supply environmentally sustainable PCTC solutions to NYK Line

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 11 MARCH AT 10 AM EET

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has secured a new equipment order for 4 PCTC vessels. The vessels will be built at the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing) Co. Ltd for Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK Line). The order is booked into Cargotec's first quarter 2021 order intake, with deliveries planned to commence during the fourth quarter of 2022 and completed during the fourth quarter of 2023. 

This contract is the result of a longstanding and successful collaboration between MacGregor and NYK Line, where MacGregor`s expertise and ability to support NYK Line in both the early phase of projects and throughout the lifecycle is fully recognised. 

The order includes a wide range of electrically operated equipment and encompasses quarter stern ramps and doors, side ramps and doors, internal ramps and covers, internal doors, and liftable car deck. The MacGregor patented Load Monitoring System, which is also included, increases the safe working load of the quarter-ramp by up to 50% without adding additional weight.

”We are very pleased that NYK Line has selected us and we are able to help them with the development of environmentally sustainable PCTC solutions,” says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor.

”We have a longstanding and good collaboration with MacGregor and we regard them as a professional, reliable and innovative solution provider for a more sustainable future,” says Mr Tetsuya Kakinuma, Deputy Manager, Ship Planning Team, Technical Group, NYK Line.


For further information, please contact

Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor.
Tel. +46 31 850 919, magnus.sjoberg@macgregor.com  
Or
Robin Thuillier, Communications Director, MacGregor
Tel. +65 9730 4301, robin.thuillier@macgregor.com   

MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions.

Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor. www.macgregor.com

MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people worldwide. www.cargotec.com

