Director/PDMR shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

March 11, 2021

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the “Company”) announces that on February 12, 2021, Bram Schot, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”) has carried out the following transactions:

  • purchased 2,500 certificates Royal Dutch Shell A Turbo Long 8,2 BNP Paribas Markets (ISIN: NL0009558519). These certificates are cash settlement instruments the value of which is linked to the share price of the Company’s A ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each (“RDSA Shares”).  In this case, the ratio of the turbo is 1:1 and accordingly 2,500 certificates represent 2,500 RDS A shares. As at March 10, 2021, the leverage is 1.69 but fluctuates depending on the share price. If the share price increases, the leverage will decrease. The finance level is 7.57 and the stop loss level is 8.2. The finance level is adjusted on the 15th of every month. Finance costs are 1.44% on an annual basis;
  • purchased 50 Leonteq Express Euro Denominated Certificates on ING, Royal Dutch Shell, Unilever (ISIN: CH0470808913), with a nominal value of €1,000 each. These certificates are cash settlement instruments of which payment of a conditional coupon depends for 1/3 on the development of the price of the RDSA A Shares on Euronext Amsterdam and, as such, is a financial instrument linked to the RDSA A Shares.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Bram
Last Name(s) Schot
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Non-executive Director
Initial notification/amendments Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Certificates Royal Dutch Shell A Turbo Long 8,2 BNP Paribas Markets; a financial instrument linked to RDSA A Shares
Identification Code NL0009558519
Nature of the transaction Purchase of Certificates Royal Dutch Shell A Turbo Long 8,2 BNP Paribas Markets (ISIN: NL0009558519).
Currency EUR
Price €7.69
Volume 2,500
Total €19,225
Aggregated information
Disclaimer

