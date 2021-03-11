 

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE proposes Henriette Peucker for election to its Supervisory Board; Björn Söder to become Chairman of Supervisory Board.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE proposes Henriette Peucker for election to its Supervisory Board; Björn Söder to become Chairman of Supervisory Board.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE proposes Henriette Peucker for election to its Supervisory Board; Björn Söder to become Chairman of Supervisory Board.

Sevenum / Venlo, the Netherlands, 11 March 2021. The Supervisory Board of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. will propose Henriette Peucker as a new member of the Supervisory Board at the company's Annual General Meeting on 21 April 2021. Jan Pyttel, who is currently chairing the Supervisory Board, will make his position available and leave the Supervisory Board of his own volition when his term ends with the Annual General Meeting. Jan Pyttel will continue to be associated with the company as a shareholder.

Speaking for the Supervisory Board and the Management Board, current Supervisory Board Deputy Chairman Björn Söder expresses the company's gratitude to Jan Pyttel: "We want to thank Jan for his long-standing and excellent work on SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE'S Supervisory Board. With his experience, he has played a key role in shaping the company's development since the IPO in 2016. In Henriette Peucker, we found an internationally experienced leader who optimally complements the other Board members and will support SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. with words and deeds in the next stage of the company's development."

Henriette Peucker has many years of experience in the public affairs arena as well as in-depth capital market know-how. She currently heads the Brussels office of Finsbury Glover Hering as a partner and has helped to build up the company's Public Affairs Department since joining in 2010. Previously, she had held similar positions at Deutsche Börse AG and in the investment banking sections at Schroders and Citigroup.

It is expected that Björn Söder will be appointed as the new Chairman and Frank Köhler as Deputy Chairman at the new Board's constituent meeting, which will be held following the Annual General Meeting.
 

ABOUT SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is one of Europe's leading and fastest-growing online pharmacies, currently operating in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

