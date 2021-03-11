DGAP-News SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE proposes Henriette Peucker for election to its Supervisory Board; Björn Söder to become Chairman of Supervisory Board.
DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE proposes Henriette Peucker for election to its Supervisory Board; Björn Söder to become Chairman of Supervisory Board.
Speaking for the Supervisory Board and the Management Board, current Supervisory Board Deputy Chairman Björn Söder expresses the company's gratitude to Jan Pyttel: "We want to thank Jan for his long-standing and excellent work on SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE'S Supervisory Board. With his experience, he has played a key role in shaping the company's development since the IPO in 2016. In Henriette Peucker, we found an internationally experienced leader who optimally complements the other Board members and will support SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. with words and deeds in the next stage of the company's development."
Henriette Peucker has many years of experience in the public affairs arena as well as in-depth capital market know-how. She currently heads the Brussels office of Finsbury Glover Hering as a partner and has helped to build up the company's Public Affairs Department since joining in 2010. Previously, she had held similar positions at Deutsche Börse AG and in the investment banking sections at Schroders and Citigroup.
It is expected that Björn Söder will be appointed as the new Chairman and Frank Köhler as Deputy Chairman at the new Board's constituent meeting, which will be held following the Annual General
Meeting.
ABOUT SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is one of Europe's leading and fastest-growing online pharmacies, currently operating in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.
