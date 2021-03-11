 

CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be Completed This Month

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 09:34  |  123   |   |   

VANCOUVER, Washington, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), (“CytoDyn” or the “Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing Vyrologix (leronlimab-PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today 20 patients have been enrolled and dosed in the first 10 days of its Phase 2 trial for COVID-19 long-haulers symptoms. The trial is designed to enroll 50 patients.

In summary, each patient will receive eight weekly doses followed by four weeks of safety evaluation. The endpoint measure will be at Day 56 with the trial data expected by mid-summer of 2021.

This trial is a Phase 2, randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of leronlimab in patients experiencing prolonged coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) symptoms (long-haulers).

Christopher Recknor, M.D., Vice President, Clinical Development, noted, “This trial represents a potential solution for many patients with post-acute sequalae from COVID-19 (PASC) known as long-haulers where currently no treatment is available. Patients in the trial have had lingering symptoms for over 12 weeks and they need help. We are looking at sophisticated biomarkers that will help us identify who benefits and why. This group of afflicted patients may represent a signal for all those who have had other post-viral complications and have lost their quality of life since the virus. It is of interest that patients with chronic fatigue present with similar complaints as those with PASC. In our CD10 COVID mild-to-moderate trial with leronlimab, we noted a reduction in adverse events or symptoms including fatigue, diarrhea, chest pain, fatigue, muscle weakness, and anxiety in treated vs. placebo groups. Since the CD10 trial did not have a restriction on the time from diagnosis of when COVID was made, some patients were post-COVID several weeks and may have been in the initial stages of PASC. Our job is to use what we learned from prior trials and show that Vyrologix can help.”

Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of CytoDyn, commented, “We are pleased to initiate this much awaited trial. Our NASH trial has similarly enrolled 20 patients and is moving forward with rapid speed thanks to Dr. Chris Recknor, who is in charge of both programs. With strong CD12 results, NASH and long-hauler results not too far away, along with our BLA submission for HIV coming up, we are more confident than ever about the future of leronlimab for many indications. We are also equally very excited about our cancer trial and ready to file for a Breakthrough Therapy Designation meeting with the FDA this month.”

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be Completed This Month VANCOUVER, Washington, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), (“CytoDyn” or the “Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing Vyrologix (leronlimab-PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Plans to Spin Out of its [U.S.] Cannabis Assets
First Majestic Responds to Inaccurate Media Reports and Provides Update on Tax Dispute with the ...
Blockchain Foundry Closes CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce VIR-7831 Reduces Hospitalization and Risk of Death in Early ...
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
Jack Creek Investment Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and ...
APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIR AND OTHER BOARD AND COMMITTEE CHANGES
Roche’s awarded WHO prequalification for the HIV and HCV diagnostic tests on the cobas 6800/8800 ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, Monday, March 8
08.03.21
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for COVID-19
08.03.21
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital Discharge for Mechanically Ventilated Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Treated with Leronlimab
07.03.21
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for COVID-19
06.03.21
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 8 to Provide Overview of CD12 Trial Data and Regulatory Path Forward with the U.S., U.K., Canada, Philippines and Brazil
05.03.21
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital Discharge for Mechanically Ventilated Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Treated with Leronlimab
03.03.21
CytoDyn Files Form S-3 to Replace Expiring Shelf Registration Statement
22.02.21
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data for Severe-to-Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10:00 Uhr
26.567
CytoDyn $CYDY mit Blockbuster Potential WKN: A0YHA5
03.03.21
2
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data fo