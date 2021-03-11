CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be Completed This Month

In summary, each patient will receive eight weekly doses followed by four weeks of safety evaluation. The endpoint measure will be at Day 56 with the trial data expected by mid-summer of 2021.

VANCOUVER, Washington, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY) , (“CytoDyn” or the “Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing Vyrologix (leronlimab-PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today 20 patients have been enrolled and dosed in the first 10 days of its Phase 2 trial for COVID-19 long-haulers symptoms. The trial is designed to enroll 50 patients.

This trial is a Phase 2, randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of leronlimab in patients experiencing prolonged coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) symptoms (long-haulers).

Christopher Recknor, M.D., Vice President, Clinical Development, noted, “This trial represents a potential solution for many patients with post-acute sequalae from COVID-19 (PASC) known as long-haulers where currently no treatment is available. Patients in the trial have had lingering symptoms for over 12 weeks and they need help. We are looking at sophisticated biomarkers that will help us identify who benefits and why. This group of afflicted patients may represent a signal for all those who have had other post-viral complications and have lost their quality of life since the virus. It is of interest that patients with chronic fatigue present with similar complaints as those with PASC. In our CD10 COVID mild-to-moderate trial with leronlimab, we noted a reduction in adverse events or symptoms including fatigue, diarrhea, chest pain, fatigue, muscle weakness, and anxiety in treated vs. placebo groups. Since the CD10 trial did not have a restriction on the time from diagnosis of when COVID was made, some patients were post-COVID several weeks and may have been in the initial stages of PASC. Our job is to use what we learned from prior trials and show that Vyrologix can help.”

Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of CytoDyn, commented, “We are pleased to initiate this much awaited trial. Our NASH trial has similarly enrolled 20 patients and is moving forward with rapid speed thanks to Dr. Chris Recknor, who is in charge of both programs. With strong CD12 results, NASH and long-hauler results not too far away, along with our BLA submission for HIV coming up, we are more confident than ever about the future of leronlimab for many indications. We are also equally very excited about our cancer trial and ready to file for a Breakthrough Therapy Designation meeting with the FDA this month.”