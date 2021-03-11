Sonnedix Selects Smartsheet to Drive Innovative HR Response for the Rapid Shift of Remote Working

Sonnedix develops, builds, owns and operates high-performance, cost-competitive solar plants that produce a continuous and reliable supply of clean energy. With more than 330 power plants in eight countries and a total operating capacity of over 1.5 GW, Sonnedix understood the benefits of effective team collaboration – in the wake of COVID-19 – was fundamental to its long-term success. Forced to adapt to the demands of mass remote working in a matter of days, Sonnedix expanded its use of Smartsheet to help implement new initiatives and support colleagues working through the pandemic.

“As a global business operating across multiple time zones, we needed a solution that could help us manage tasks in a structured way but with the flexibility to adapt quickly to the evolving situation impacting our teams across the world,” said Andrea Vecchi, Head of PMO at Sonnedix. “Employees have varying requirements and Smartsheet enabled us to support them appropriately and do all of that in one place, creating really clear visibility for the people in charge of making arrangements.”

Using Smartsheet, Sonnedix’s HR team rapidly created a portal with resources that allow employees to request and receive training. Global employees can now book and be approved for training sessions with Smartsheet automation. This is a significant process improvement over previous systems for booking training that mostly relied on emails and manual data capture in excel. Within six months, Sonnedix delivered more than 90 training sessions totaling over 1,000 hours, an achievement not possible with the company’s previous booking system.

“For organisations like Sonnedix with an international footprint, the impact of events like the pandemic can create a lot of operational and HR challenges – but also offer an opportunity to harness innovation to affect change,” said Kara Hamilton, Chief People and Culture Officer at Smartsheet. “Smartsheet provides any organization the ability to adapt quickly to evolving needs and allow leaders from within to build out solutions without the need for coding and developers, often seeing an impact in days instead of months.”