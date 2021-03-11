 

DGAP-DD RCM Beteiligungs AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.03.2021 / 10:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Reinhard
Last name(s): Voss
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
RCM Beteiligungs AG

b) LEI
529900CIUYJHJL6TU820 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1RFMY4

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.2000 EUR 352000.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.2000 EUR 352000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-11; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: RCM Beteiligungs AG
Fronäckerstraße 34
71063 Sindelfingen
Germany
Internet: www.rcm-ag.de

 
Wertpapier


