Virtual DACH-Nordic Technology Conference 2021: Pareto Securities supports technology companies with capital markets activities

  • Virtual TechITService conference on April 20, 2021 brings together technology companies from Scandinavia and the DACH region with more than 1,000 participants
  • Pareto Securities is a long-standing partner for technology companies in the field of corporate finance
  • Scandinavian IPO and bond markets offer many opportunities especially for SMEs

Frankfurt, March 11, 2021. Pareto Securities AS, an international investment bank headquartered in Oslo and a long-standing partner of SMEs in Germany and Scandinavia, specializes in advising and implementing financings for SMEs. In 2020 alone, Pareto Securities successfully advised on more than 250 transactions worldwide. With its strengths in specific sectors, it has also been advising companies in the technology sector on all aspects of corporate finance for more than 35 years. Due to a very active and functioning SME capital market, the Scandinavian financing market are also particularly attractive for German SME issuers. In 2020 alone, more than 100 IPOs and listings were successfully completed in Sweden and Norway and around EUR 2.2 billion equity was raised via 42 IPOs on the Euronext Growth Oslo exchange (around EUR 52 million average volume). Furthermore, around 125 SME bonds with a volume of around EUR 8 billion have been placed (around EUR 64 million average volume).

In the Scandinavian market, there was a particularly strong interest in technology companies in the recent past. "Pareto Securities advised on more than 40 transactions in the technology/software sector and raised more than EUR 1.3 billion of capital in conjunction with 34 equity financings since start of 2020 until today. Among institutional investors, we have noticed an increased interest in growth companies," reports Gero Wendenburg, Co-Head Investment Banking Germany.

