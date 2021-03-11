MC Services to support BIO-Europe Spring Digital 2021 as media partner

Munich/Düsseldorf, Germany, March 11, 2020. MC Services AG, a major international public relations and investor relations firm, announced today that it will support BIO-Europe Spring Digital 2021, Europe's largest springtime partnering conference for the global life sciences industry, as a media partner. The event, organized by EBD Group, will take place from March 22 to 25, 2021 in a fully digital format. As a media partner, MC Services invites local and international journalists to attend the event and provides them with information on presenting companies, their executives and investors in advance.

"Alongside this first anniversary of BIO-Europe Spring digital, we now know the full advantages of digital partnering and have gained vital experience with this new event format that it now feels routine. As digital networking pioneer in life sciences, BIO-Europe Spring digital provides a distinctive platform for industry executives, investors and leading sector reporters to easily connect; discuss current trends and drive innovation through collaborations and new partnerships - which is more important than ever during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic," said Raimund Gabriel, Managing Partner of MC Services. "MC Services is excited to support this important partnering event again promoting international awareness and fostering media relations."

The event is expected to bring together over 2,500 executives of biotechnology, pharmaceutical and finance companies from around the world, who will engage in more than 10,000 partnering meetings. Program content and company presentations will be available on-demand up to five weeks before the event and for up to three months after the event has passed, allowing access to more sessions and content.

BIO-Europe Spring(R) typically attracts an international "who's who" from the biotech, pharma and finance sectors, along with the most exciting emerging companies. Highlights from this year's program include live plenary sessions on 'Navigating beyond Vaccine Discovery', 'Pandemic Therapeutics - Treating COVID-19 and beyond' as well as panels on 'A Day in the Life of an Experienced Dealmaker' and much more. For detailed information regarding the program, timing and how to access the digital content, please visit the event's website.