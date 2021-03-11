 

DGAP-News MC Services to support BIO-Europe Spring Digital 2021 as media partner

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.03.2021, 10:00  |  95   |   |   

DGAP-News: MC Services AG / Key word(s): Conference
MC Services to support BIO-Europe Spring Digital 2021 as media partner

11.03.2021 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MC Services to support BIO-Europe Spring Digital 2021 as media partner

Munich/Düsseldorf, Germany, March 11, 2020. MC Services AG, a major international public relations and investor relations firm, announced today that it will support BIO-Europe Spring Digital 2021, Europe's largest springtime partnering conference for the global life sciences industry, as a media partner. The event, organized by EBD Group, will take place from March 22 to 25, 2021 in a fully digital format. As a media partner, MC Services invites local and international journalists to attend the event and provides them with information on presenting companies, their executives and investors in advance.

"Alongside this first anniversary of BIO-Europe Spring digital, we now know the full advantages of digital partnering and have gained vital experience with this new event format that it now feels routine. As digital networking pioneer in life sciences, BIO-Europe Spring digital provides a distinctive platform for industry executives, investors and leading sector reporters to easily connect; discuss current trends and drive innovation through collaborations and new partnerships - which is more important than ever during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic," said Raimund Gabriel, Managing Partner of MC Services. "MC Services is excited to support this important partnering event again promoting international awareness and fostering media relations."

The event is expected to bring together over 2,500 executives of biotechnology, pharmaceutical and finance companies from around the world, who will engage in more than 10,000 partnering meetings. Program content and company presentations will be available on-demand up to five weeks before the event and for up to three months after the event has passed, allowing access to more sessions and content.

BIO-Europe Spring(R) typically attracts an international "who's who" from the biotech, pharma and finance sectors, along with the most exciting emerging companies. Highlights from this year's program include live plenary sessions on 'Navigating beyond Vaccine Discovery', 'Pandemic Therapeutics - Treating COVID-19 and beyond' as well as panels on 'A Day in the Life of an Experienced Dealmaker' and much more. For detailed information regarding the program, timing and how to access the digital content, please visit the event's website.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News MC Services to support BIO-Europe Spring Digital 2021 as media partner DGAP-News: MC Services AG / Key word(s): Conference MC Services to support BIO-Europe Spring Digital 2021 as media partner 11.03.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. MC Services to support BIO-Europe …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Aufdeckung stiller Reserven im HGB Einzelabschluss ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares veräußert Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der STS Group AG
EQS-Adhoc: Cicor closes challenging year with solid result
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger on track for a successful transformation to a leading European manufacturer of solar ...
DGAP-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Vorstand schlägt dem Aufsichtsrat eine Erhöhung der ...
DGAP-News: creditshelf achieves a top spot in Europe's growth champions ranking by FT
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG erhält Großauftrag über rd. 170 Mio. EUR vorbehaltlich Marktzulassung durch die ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konkretes Kaufangebot eines ausländischen Investors im Rahmen des M&A ...
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
21Shares baut Marktstellung aus: Zentral geclearte Ether und Bitcoin Cash ETPs am regulierten Markt der Deutschen Börse XETRA ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
DGAP-DD: UniDevice AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Linde to Supply World's First Hydrogen-Powered Ferry
DGAP-Adhoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS beschließt Einziehung von 1.000.000 eigenen ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein