NOTICE CONVENING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL A/S

The annual general meeting of shareholders is hereby convened to take place on

Wednesday, 7 April 2021 at 3:00 p.m.

at our head office, ROCKWOOL International A/S, Hovedgaden 584, Entrance C, DK-2640 Hedehusene.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation and in order to minimize the spread of the virus as much as possible, all shareholders are encouraged not to participate physically in this year's annual general meeting. If you are ill, unwell or otherwise suspect that you may be infected with COVID-19, we ask you to stay home. Shareholders are instead encouraged to submit an absentee vote or a proxy to the board of directors, as further described below.

The general meeting will be transmitted in full directly via webcast in Danish and English. Further information on the webcast and the general meeting is available at the company’s website, www.rockwool.com/group/agm .

Shareholders that, despite our request, wish to physically attend the general meeting, are asked to attend without an accompanying person. In addition, all shareholders that participate physically in the general meeting must wear a mask in accordance with the current recommendations from the Danish Health Authority. Coffee, tea, cake or other refreshments will not be served.

Applicable guidelines on gatherings will be complied with. This means that we may have to seat shareholders in separate rooms where they can watch the annual general meeting via our internal video-system.

To limit the number of physical participants, the company will only be represented by the Chairman of the board of directors, Thomas Kähler, and CEO, Jens Birgersson.

Information on collection and processing of personal data in connection with the annual general meeting is available on the company’s website www.rockwool.com/group/agm .

The agenda for the annual general meeting is as follows:

The board of directors’ report on the company’s activities during the past financial year. Presentation of annual report with auditors’ report. Adoption of the annual report for the past financial year and discharge of liability for the management and the board of directors. Presentation of and advisory vote on remuneration report Approval of the remuneration of the board of directors for 2021/2022. Allocation of profits according to the adopted accounts.

The board of directors proposes a distribution of dividends for the financial year 2020 of DKK 32.00 per share of a nominal value of DKK 10. The dividend will be distributed on 12 April 2021 after approval by the general meeting.