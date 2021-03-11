 

EANS-Tip Announcement Lenzing AG / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

The company Lenzing AG is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock
Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 11.03.2021
Publication Location: https://www.lenzing.com/investors/publications

issuer: Lenzing AG

A-4860 Lenzing
phone: +43 7672-701-0
FAX: +43 7672-96301
mail: office@lenzing.com
WWW: http://www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:45 Uhr
EANS-Tip Announcement: Lenzing AG / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act (ESEF-Format)
09:45 Uhr
EANS-News: Lenzing AG / Lenzing Gruppe behauptet sich im Krisenjahr 2020 und bleibt strategisch auf Kurs
10.03.21
EANS-Voting Rights: Lenzing AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act
08.03.21
EANS-News: Lenzing AG / Update zu Hygiene Austria
06.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 09/21
05.03.21
EANS-Stimmrechte: Lenzing AG / Veröffentlichung einer Beteiligungsmeldung gemäß §135 Abs. 2 BörseG
04.03.21
EANS-News: Lenzing AG / Lenzing takes over management control for Hygiene Austria
04.03.21
EANS-Voting Rights: Lenzing AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act
13.02.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 06/21

