 

Openbravo achieves +30% retail software revenue growth in 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 10:26  |  77   |   |   

BARCELONA, Spain, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Openbravo, the global omnichannel platform vendor for agile and innovative commerce, today announced its 2020 results.

Openbravo logo
  • Despite the pandemic, the company achieved a +30% retail software revenue growth of its omnichannel platform for retailers, compared to 2019.
  • In France, revenues multiplied by 3x
  • Cloud revenues, corresponding to customers of the Openbravo Managed Cloud service, also increased by more than 60% in part driven by a 31% increase in the number of customers.

Growth supported by the omnichannel imperative and the new role of physical stores

In a highly uncertain environment, Openbravo was able to respond to the new challenges imposed by the pandemic that have rapidly become critical priorities in the new retail reality. In particular, helping retailers to leverage the exponential online commerce growth through the transformation of the physical stores to deliver new services, such as Click and Collect, even during lockdown periods, and more secure in-store shopping experiences.

Openbravo cloud-native capabilities enabled also to continue with the execution of ongoing projects, with all preparation, deployment and support tasks fully executed remotely.

Consolidated positioning in France and growth in Spain

2020 results were especially positive in France, where Openbravo has rapidly become a retail software provider of choice in less than 3 years.

New customers like Caroll, agnès b, Weldom and Conserverie la belle-iloise, have been added to a growing list of leading French brands and retailers, who have preferred Openbravo to accelerate their digital transformation and omnichannel strategies. The relationship with already existing customers like BUT, Decathlon or Zôdio (Adeo group) has also been consolidated during 2020.

In Spain, new names like e-commerce player Colvin or Lanzarote's tourism agency CACT (Centros de Arte, Cultura y Turismo de Lanzarote) have also been added, all together with the further strengthening of strategic relationships like with Toys "R" Us Iberia.

Extended omnichannel offer and new strategic alliances

The company also announced important additions to its cloud-based omnichannel platform offering. These included amongst others a new order management system, a new reporting and analysis system as well as improved versions of its multi-store management solution and warehouse and inventory management system. New cloud options like Microsoft Azure for Openbravo Cloud were also added.

The company also closed new strategic partnerships with leading international technology companies like Adyen, Zebra, Avalara or VTEX, which help to extend the value offered by Openbravo's cloud-based omnichannel platform to customers.

"2020 has been a very challenging year for retail. At Openbravo we are very proud to have been able to help our clients to progress in their digital transformation and omnichannel initiatives. Our results, especially in France, clearly show that our value proposition resonates exceptionally well with brands and retailers, in today's market probably even more than ever before," said Marco de Vries, CEO of Openbravo.

About Openbravo

Openbravo is the omnichannel software platform of choice for brands and retailers seeking to accelerate their digital transformation and omnichannel strategy. Flexible, cloud-based and mobile-enabled, it allows integration between the online and physical channels, personalized, convenient and safer store shopping experiences, as well as intelligent order management with a single and real-time view of inventory. International brands like BUT, Caroll, Decathlon, Rubaiyat, Sharaf DG, Toys "R" Us Iberia and Zôdio prefer Openbravo, which today counts over 18,000 back office users and 60,000 point of sale terminals.

To learn more visit openbravo.com.

Xavier Places, Marketing Director, +34 607 676 568, xavier.places@openbravo.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/703504/Openbravo_Logo.jpg  


 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Openbravo achieves +30% retail software revenue growth in 2020 BARCELONA, Spain, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Openbravo, the global omnichannel platform vendor for agile and innovative commerce, today announced its 2020 results. Despite the pandemic, the company achieved a +30% retail software revenue growth …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Azelio has completed a directed share issue of approximately SEK 596 million
Celebrity cosmetic doctor Dr Dan Dhunna Ranks His Top Five Lip Fillers
Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 13.3 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Körber unveils next-generation cloud-based technology platform for supply chain at Elevate ...
Mobile Health Application (mHealth Apps) Market to Reach US$ 315.4 Billion by 2027, Globally |CAGR: 44.4%|UnivDatos Market Insights
Hyundai Motor Offers First Peek at STARIA, New MPV with Premium and Futuristic Design
TAIGER takes a leap into global markets with ex-IBM's Bruno Di Leo joining its board of directors
Complix Signs Global Drug Discovery and Development Agreement with I-Mab to Develop Cell ...
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
Natura &Co reports strong sales growth of 24% and net profit up 200%, continuing to outperform ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates Says WHO Recommended Ban on Vaping Will ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area