Alumina Trihydrate Market worth $1.9 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Alumina Trihydrate Market by Type (Ground, Wet, Dry, Precipitate), Application (Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid), End-Use Industry (Plastic, Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Glass, Rubber), Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Alumina Trihydrate Market size in 2020 is estimated at USD 1.5 billion and is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for the market include the rising consumer demand for alumina trihydrate in different applications and end-use industries, such as flame retardants, and paints & coatings. However, the substitutes present in the market, for instance, magnesium hydroxide, can restrain the market growth.

The ground type segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the alumina trihydrate market in 2020.

Based on type, the ground segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the alumina trihydrate market in 2020 in terms of volume. It is widely used in insulating devices, plastics, rubber, catalyst, paper, glass, artificial stone, glass steel, potting, resin, adhesives, grille, carpet, and other industries. It has a higher surface area, irregular particle morphology, and wide particle size distribution. The particle size of ground alumina trihydrate ranges from 1 micron-50 micron. It is an economical and cost-effective fire retardant.

The flame retardant application segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the alumina trihydrate market in 2020.

Based on application, the flame retardant segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the alumina trihydrate market in 2020. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the halogen-free flame retardants being used in various industries, such as electrical & electronics, building & construction, and transportation. They are used in electric wire insulation materials, building materials, automotive parts, textiles, and home furnishings.

