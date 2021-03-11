DGAP-News Healthcare investor SHS sells stake in Crystal Laser Systems GmbH, a leading manufacturer of deep-UV laser systems for the healthcare, biotech and semiconductor industries
DGAP-News: SHS Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsmanagement mbH / Key word(s): Disposal
PRESS RELEASE
Healthcare investor SHS sells stake in Crystal Laser Systems GmbH, a leading manufacturer of deep-UV laser systems for the healthcare, biotech and semiconductor industries
- Tübingen-based healthcare investor SHS has provided capital and expertise to Crystal Laser Systems GmbH (CryLaS) on its way to becoming a leading, profitable provider of laser technology and is handing over the baton to Silver Investment Partners SIP
- CryLaS enjoys an excellent reputation worldwide in the healthcare, biotech and semiconductor sectors with pulsed and CW lasers in the deep UV range
- New investor SIP intends to further expand CryLaS' strong market position with new products and services as well as customer-specific developments
- With the sale of CryLaS, SHS records the fifth successful exit within 12 months
Tübingen, 11 March 2021
SHS Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsmanagement mbH is selling its stake in Berlin-based laser specialist Crystal Laser Systems GmbH (CryLaS) to mid-market investor Silver Investment Partners (SIP). From the beginning, the Tübingen-based healthcare investor SHS has supported CryLaS on its way to becoming a profitable and renowned specialist provider of deep UV laser systems.
High-precision laser systems, such as those manufactured by Berlin-based Crystal Laser Systems GmbH, are needed in industries that require extreme accuracy and speed in analysis or processing. The founders of CryLaS recognized this market potential for high-precision laser technology early on and, with the support of SHS, pushed ahead with CryLaS' corporate and product development. The company, now with around 50 employees, has established itself as a specialist for lasers with high beam quality and reliability. Customers include leading suppliers of wafer inspection systems, mass and Raman spectroscopy, and cell analytics.
