 

DGAP-News Healthcare investor SHS sells stake in Crystal Laser Systems GmbH, a leading manufacturer of deep-UV laser systems for the healthcare, biotech and semiconductor industries

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.03.2021, 10:30  |  63   |   |   

DGAP-News: SHS Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsmanagement mbH / Key word(s): Disposal
Healthcare investor SHS sells stake in Crystal Laser Systems GmbH, a leading manufacturer of deep-UV laser systems for the healthcare, biotech and semiconductor industries

11.03.2021 / 10:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Healthcare investor SHS sells stake in Crystal Laser Systems GmbH, a leading manufacturer of deep-UV laser systems for the healthcare, biotech and semiconductor industries

  • Tübingen-based healthcare investor SHS has provided capital and expertise to Crystal Laser Systems GmbH (CryLaS) on its way to becoming a leading, profitable provider of laser technology and is handing over the baton to Silver Investment Partners SIP
  • CryLaS enjoys an excellent reputation worldwide in the healthcare, biotech and semiconductor sectors with pulsed and CW lasers in the deep UV range
  • New investor SIP intends to further expand CryLaS' strong market position with new products and services as well as customer-specific developments
  • With the sale of CryLaS, SHS records the fifth successful exit within 12 months

Tübingen, 11 March 2021

SHS Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsmanagement mbH is selling its stake in Berlin-based laser specialist Crystal Laser Systems GmbH (CryLaS) to mid-market investor Silver Investment Partners (SIP). From the beginning, the Tübingen-based healthcare investor SHS has supported CryLaS on its way to becoming a profitable and renowned specialist provider of deep UV laser systems.

High-precision laser systems, such as those manufactured by Berlin-based Crystal Laser Systems GmbH, are needed in industries that require extreme accuracy and speed in analysis or processing. The founders of CryLaS recognized this market potential for high-precision laser technology early on and, with the support of SHS, pushed ahead with CryLaS' corporate and product development. The company, now with around 50 employees, has established itself as a specialist for lasers with high beam quality and reliability. Customers include leading suppliers of wafer inspection systems, mass and Raman spectroscopy, and cell analytics.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Healthcare investor SHS sells stake in Crystal Laser Systems GmbH, a leading manufacturer of deep-UV laser systems for the healthcare, biotech and semiconductor industries DGAP-News: SHS Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsmanagement mbH / Key word(s): Disposal Healthcare investor SHS sells stake in Crystal Laser Systems GmbH, a leading manufacturer of deep-UV laser systems for the healthcare, biotech and semiconductor …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Aufdeckung stiller Reserven im HGB Einzelabschluss ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares veräußert Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der STS Group AG
EQS-Adhoc: Cicor closes challenging year with solid result
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger on track for a successful transformation to a leading European manufacturer of solar ...
DGAP-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Vorstand schlägt dem Aufsichtsrat eine Erhöhung der ...
DGAP-News: creditshelf achieves a top spot in Europe's growth champions ranking by FT
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG erhält Großauftrag über rd. 170 Mio. EUR vorbehaltlich Marktzulassung durch die ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konkretes Kaufangebot eines ausländischen Investors im Rahmen des M&A ...
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
21Shares baut Marktstellung aus: Zentral geclearte Ether und Bitcoin Cash ETPs am regulierten Markt der Deutschen Börse XETRA ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
DGAP-DD: UniDevice AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Linde to Supply World's First Hydrogen-Powered Ferry
DGAP-Adhoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS beschließt Einziehung von 1.000.000 eigenen ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein