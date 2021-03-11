DGAP-News: SHS Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsmanagement mbH / Key word(s): Disposal Healthcare investor SHS sells stake in Crystal Laser Systems GmbH, a leading manufacturer of deep-UV laser systems for the healthcare, biotech and semiconductor industries 11.03.2021 / 10:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Tübingen, 11 March 2021

SHS Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsmanagement mbH is selling its stake in Berlin-based laser specialist Crystal Laser Systems GmbH (CryLaS) to mid-market investor Silver Investment Partners (SIP). From the beginning, the Tübingen-based healthcare investor SHS has supported CryLaS on its way to becoming a profitable and renowned specialist provider of deep UV laser systems.

High-precision laser systems, such as those manufactured by Berlin-based Crystal Laser Systems GmbH, are needed in industries that require extreme accuracy and speed in analysis or processing. The founders of CryLaS recognized this market potential for high-precision laser technology early on and, with the support of SHS, pushed ahead with CryLaS' corporate and product development. The company, now with around 50 employees, has established itself as a specialist for lasers with high beam quality and reliability. Customers include leading suppliers of wafer inspection systems, mass and Raman spectroscopy, and cell analytics.