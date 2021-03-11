 

Tech Innovation Drives Development of Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle

CHENGDU, China, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- News provided by China Report：

Chengdu-Chongqing high-speed railway bullet train. Sichuan has formed a whole industrial chain of the rail transportation industry

Located in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle is the most densely populated area with the highest concentration of industries and the most cities in west China. Statistics showed that the Chengdu-Chongqing area registered a total GDP of close to 7 trillion yuan in 2019, making it another regional economic powerhouse following the Yangtze River Delta region, Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

In early 2020, the Financial and Economic Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee looked into building the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle and proposed to build it into a nationally influential hub for technological innovation. On February 25, 2021, the Ministry of Science and Technology released guidelines for fostering new development pattern in China's western region through technological innovation. The document prioritized the effort of building the Chengdu-Chongqing area into a hub for technological innovation.

Closer link

On December 24, 2020, after the infrastructure facilities and technologies for maintenance, disaster prevention, testing and e-ticketing were upgraded, Chengdu-Chongqing high-speed railway was launched, reducing the travel time between the two cities to one hour. Furthermore, the bullet train frequency has been increased to every 20 minutes to facilitate travel between the two cities.

The improved transit between Chengdu and Chongqing is largely attributed to the application of Sichuan's proprietary railway technologies. Sichuan has established an integrated industrial chain covering research and development, surveying, designing and consulting, project construction, operation and maintenance, and equipment manufacturing. The annual output value of the industrial chain exceeds 150 billion yuan.

High-quality development

Chengdu-based smart domestic projectors maker XGimi was listed on the Sci-Tech Innovation Board, or STAR Market, on March 3, 2021. It was the sixth Chengdu-based tech company listed on China's Nasdaq-style tech board.

The successful listing of Chengdu-based hardcore tech firms on the STAR Market is indispensable from Chengdu's visionary planning for tech industries. The electronic information industrial zone in Chengdu, where XGimi is located, is also home to leading tech firms including photoelectric products maker Luwei, LG Chem, display solution provider Tianma, LCD substrate maker Chengdu COE, and TCL. They together have formed a complete industrial chain to support emerging technologies like big data, the Internet of Things and blockchain. Thanks to them, the electronic information industry became the first sector whose outputs surpassed 1 trillion yuan in Chengdu. Statistics show that more than 90 percent of Chengdu's new investment projects since 2020 have landed in the various industrial zones across the city.

