 

Pinduoduo to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Mar 17, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 11:00  |  21   |   |   

SHANGHAI, China, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinduoduo Inc. (“Pinduoduo”) (NASDAQ: PDD) today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020, before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, Mar. 17, 2021.

Pinduoduo’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Mar. 17, 2021. (7:30 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Please pre-register to join this conference using the registration link below. Please dial in using the participant dial-in numbers, direct event passcode, PIN and unique registrant ID which would be provided to you upon registering.

Pre-register at: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6892223

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until 8:59 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Mar. 25, 2021.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International: +61-2-8199-0299
US: +1-646-254-3697
Passcode: 6892223

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investor.pinduoduo.com/.

About Pinduoduo Inc.

Pinduoduo provides an online marketplace that connects millions of agricultural producers with consumers across China. Pinduoduo aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities can benefit from the increased productivity and convenience through new market opportunities.

For more information on Pinduoduo news and industry trends, please visit our content hub at https://stories.pinduoduo-global.com/.

Source: Pinduoduo Inc. 

CONTACT: For investor and media inquiries, please contact us at:

investor@pinduoduo.com
internationalmedia@pinduoduo.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pinduoduo to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Mar 17, 2021 SHANGHAI, China, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pinduoduo Inc. (“Pinduoduo”) (NASDAQ: PDD) today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020, before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
First Majestic Responds to Inaccurate Media Reports and Provides Update on Tax Dispute with the ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Plans to Spin Out of its [U.S.] Cannabis Assets
Blockchain Foundry Closes CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce VIR-7831 Reduces Hospitalization and Risk of Death in Early ...
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
Jack Creek Investment Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and ...
APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIR AND OTHER BOARD AND COMMITTEE CHANGES
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
2 starke Wachstumsaktien, die du im nächsten Bärenmarkt kaufen kannst
09.03.21
BYD, Geely, Bilibili, Pinduoduo, Kingsoft uvm.: Jetzt geht es ans „Abstauben“!
06.03.21
Die neue „Abstauberliste“ ist da: Gehen Sie auf die Schnäppchenjagd!
02.03.21
Märkte am Morgen: Bitcoin, Pinduoduo, Walmart, Boeing, Allianz, Infineon, Nokia, LVMH
02.03.21
Pinduoduo doubles agricultural GMV to record 270 billion yuan in 2020
26.02.21
Pinduoduo recognized for work on alleviating poverty in China
18.02.21
Pinduoduo offers uninterrupted grocery services and deliveries during Lunar New Year

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.08.20
1
Pinduoduo
21.08.20
27
Pinduoduo gibt Preisgestaltung für Börsengang bekannt