Aurora Mobile’s JVerification Service Crosses the 1,000 Paid Developer Milestone!

SHENZHEN, China, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that its one-click login and verification service, JVerification, now has 1,000 paid developers using the feature. Cumulative JVerification SDK installations are now 3.2 billion.



JVerification is a local number verification SDK jointly developed by Aurora Mobile and the three major telecommunications companies in China namely, China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom, that provides registration and login protocols, two-factor authentication and other identity verification solutions for mobile APP users. The product not only improves user experience and operational efficiency, but also enhances overall security of the user identity verification process. As 5G deployment accelerates, efficient, convenient, and safe registration and login protocols have become increasingly more important for mobile users, which is also a key factor in enabling APPs to improve user conversion rate and unlock traffic value.