Aurora Mobile’s JVerification Service Crosses the 1,000 Paid Developer Milestone!
SHENZHEN, China, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that
its one-click login and verification service, JVerification, now has 1,000 paid developers using the feature. Cumulative JVerification SDK installations are now 3.2 billion.
JVerification is a local number verification SDK jointly developed by Aurora Mobile and the three major telecommunications companies in China namely, China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom, that provides registration and login protocols, two-factor authentication and other identity verification solutions for mobile APP users. The product not only improves user experience and operational efficiency, but also enhances overall security of the user identity verification process. As 5G deployment accelerates, efficient, convenient, and safe registration and login protocols have become increasingly more important for mobile users, which is also a key factor in enabling APPs to improve user conversion rate and unlock traffic value.
Since Aurora Mobile officially launched JVerification in September 2018, the Company has entered into partnerships with many top online platforms to provide the services, including the local on-demand delivery platform Dada Now, the community group buying e-commerce platform Xingsheng Youxuan, the online education company 17zuoye and the social networking platform Inke, showing the extent to which Aurora Mobile’s powerful artificial intelligence (“AI”) and advanced analysis technologies have been fully applied across various industry verticals. JVerification earned its 1,000th paid developer and generated 3.2 billion cumulative JVerification SDK installations in only 29 months following its launch. In contrast, JPush, Aurora Mobile's push notification solution, achieved 3.2 billion cumulative JPush SDK installations in 42 months. Aurora Mobile’s ability to achieve a more rapid installation rate for JVerification in comparison with JPush, fully demonstrates the acclaim and trust that Aurora Mobile commands for the industry-leading technical capabilities, quality of services and iterative SaaS products it offers to a growing base of mobile developers. Aurora Mobile's key product and service offerings have already become a top choice for developers that aim to improve operational efficiency and drive business growth.
