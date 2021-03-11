 

Transaction related to shares or other financial instruments in H+H International A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in H+H International A/S or persons closely related to them

H+H International A/S has received notification, pursuant to article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014, of a transaction in the H+H International A/S share by Mr. Stewart Antony Baseley, who is serving on the Board of Directors of H+H International A/S. Mr. Baseley has reported the purchase of 3,500 shares at a total price of DKK 540,610 and now holds a total of 22,500 shares in H+H International A/S.


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a) Name: Stewart Antony Baseley

2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Member of the Board of Directors
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a) Name: H+H International A/S
b) LEI: LEI: 3800GJODT6FV8QM841

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument:

  • Type of instrument: Shares
  • Identification code: DK0015202451

b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 154.46 per pcs. 3,500

d) Aggregated information:

  • Aggregated volume: 3,500
  • Aggregated price: DKK 540,610.00

e) Date of the transaction(s): 2021-03-11

f) Place of the transaction: NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S


For further information please contact:

Andreas Holkjær

Investor Relations and Treasury Manager
+45 24 48 03 67
aho@HplusH.com

Attachment




