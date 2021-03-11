 

Norwegian Finans Holding ASA Bank Norwegian AS – Buyback of bonds

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 11:45  |  17   |   |   

Bank Norwegian AS refers to the announcement on 8 March 2021. The bank has today conducted buybacks in BANKN22 and BANKN23 with the following terms:


SEK 40 million in BANKN22 (ISIN NO0010848583) at 100.589 equal to 3 months STIBOR + 0.30%

NOK 381 million in BANKN23 (ISIN NO0010848591) at 101.048 equal to 3 months NIBOR + 0.50%


The settlement date is 18 March 2021. BANKN23 will be retained on the issuers own book. Outstanding amount in BANKN22 will be reduced with SEK 40 million to SEK 152 million.


Contact persons:

CFO Klara-Lise Aasen; phone +47 47 63 55 83; kaa@banknorwegian.no

Head of treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95 89 15 39; mbe@banknorwegian.no


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Norwegian Finans Holding ASA Bank Norwegian AS – Buyback of bonds Bank Norwegian AS refers to the announcement on 8 March 2021. The bank has today conducted buybacks in BANKN22 and BANKN23 with the following terms: SEK 40 million in BANKN22 (ISIN NO0010848583) at 100.589 equal to 3 months STIBOR + 0.30% NOK …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
First Majestic Responds to Inaccurate Media Reports and Provides Update on Tax Dispute with the ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Plans to Spin Out of its [U.S.] Cannabis Assets
Blockchain Foundry Closes CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce VIR-7831 Reduces Hospitalization and Risk of Death in Early ...
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIR AND OTHER BOARD AND COMMITTEE CHANGES
Jack Creek Investment Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Bank Norwegian AS - Successful issuance of senior preferred bonds
09.03.21
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Response by the Board of Directors to the intention of Nordax Bank AB (publ) to launch voluntary offer
08.03.21
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Fixed Income investor meetings and NOK/SEK senior preferred issuance
04.03.21
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Potential strategic interest in Norwegian Finans Holding ASA
17.02.21
NORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING ASA: STRONG RESULTS AND CAPITALIZATION, PROPOSED DIVIDEND AT NOK 6.00 PER SHARE
17.02.21
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Norwegian Finans Holding ASA
09.02.21
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Invitation to results presentation for Q4 2020

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
2
Norwegian Finans Holding was denkt Ihr?