FCR Immobilien AG preliminary EBT 2020 of EUR 11.5 million exceeds forecast

- Sales revenues from property management increased to EUR 25.2 million (PY: EUR 21.6 million)

- Good business development through focusing on portfolio management

- Innovative strength supports successful growth course

- 4.25 % bond for conclusion with two-stage subscription over up to EUR 20 million

- Continuation of the positive business development planned for 2021



Munich, 11 March 2021: FCR Immobilien AG ("FCR", ISIN DE000A1YC913) has closed fiscal 2020, as expected, with very good results according to preliminary IFRS figures. Earnings before taxes amounted to EUR 11.5 million and hence exceed the forecast of EUR 11.1 million.

FCR Immobilien AG has continued on its road to success during the fiscal year, which was challenging because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and almost achieved its prior year earnings before taxes of EUR 11.9 million. The good development was supported by the change in strategy adopted last year, with a focussing on the portfolio management of shopping and special retail centres as well as local stores.

The market value of the real estate portfolio rose to around EUR 315 million during the reporting period as a result of acquisitions, after EUR 299 million a year before. Around EUR 268 million were accounted for by the portfolio of existing properties and EUR 46 million by the trading and development portfolio. The expert changes in value of the properties have altogether resulted in a slightly positive contribution to earnings of EUR 0.8 million in 2020. Sales revenues from property management in total increased in 2020 to EUR 25.2 million, after EUR 21.6 million during the previous year. Of this amount, EUR 22.7 million was attributable to sales revenues from portfolio management (PY: EUR 19.1 million). The funds from operations (FFO) climbed to EUR 5.0 EUR. During the previous year, when the company did not yet focus on portfolio management, the FFO amounted to EUR -3.1 million. During the fiscal year 14 properties were purchased and 7 were sold.