Smarsh Sees Record Growth in Revenue, Expands Executive Team with Two Industry Powerhouse Executives

PORTLAND, Ore., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarsh, enabling organizations to manage risk and uncover value within their electronic communications, today announced the addition of two senior leaders to its executive team in support of the company's significant growth and demand for its solutions and services. Since 2017, the company has increased annual revenues by 138%, and has grown its overall employees by 22%. Laurie Ehrbar has been named as Chief Marketing Officer and Goutam Nadella has been named the Chief Product Officer.

Smarsh manages billions of messages every month across email, social media, mobile/text messaging, instant messaging and collaboration, web, and voice channels. Among its over 6500 customers worldwide, Smarsh provides solutions and services for nine of the top 10 banks in the world, and has unrivaled expertise in serving other global financial institutions and US-based wealth management firms across both the broker-dealer and registered investment adviser (RIA) segments.

In her new role at Smarsh, Laurie Ehrbar will oversee the marketing function globally to support new products, solutions, and market expansion. Additionally, in his position, Goutam Nadella will lead efforts at Smarsh to leverage the latest advanced technologies, like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, to create products that deliver unparalleled value to an increasing number of customers worldwide. Greg Vesper, the previous Chief Product Officer at Smarsh, has taken the helm as the company's Chief Technology Officer.

"We are thrilled to bring two more remarkable executive leaders on to the Smarsh team. They will have immediate impact on the solutions we offer and the markets we reach as we continue to innovate and enable our increasing number of customers to work from anywhere, future-proof their compliance and supervision, protect their companies' reputations, and reduce their risk," said Smarsh CEO Brian Cramer. "

Before joining Smarsh, Ehrbar was the Chief Marketing Officer at Bizagi, a leader in intelligent process automation. While there, she was responsible for all aspects of global marketing and business development. Prior to that, Ehrbar held marketing leadership positions at ServiceNow, Citigroup, and TD Waterhouse.