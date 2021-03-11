 

University of Electro-Communications e-Bulletin Web Internet of Things for analyzing data while protecting privacy

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 12:08  |  61   |   |   

TOKYO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Electro-Communications publishes the March 2021 issue of UEC e-Bulletin

The March 2021 issue of the UEC e-Bulletin includes a video of UEC Associate Professor Yuichi Sei, describing his Web Internet of Things for analyzing data while protecting privacy.

The research highlights are, 'A candidate excitonic insulator under pressure,' Kazuyuki Matsubayashi; and 'Improving the counting capability of Internet-of-Things systems,' Yuichi Sei.

The Topics section describes an "Innovative outlook for treating lazy eyes: Integrating polarized spectacles and smart tablets offers promising long-term treatment for children's amblyopia".

The News and Events features the Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to Japan, H.E. Mr. Rwamucyo visits UEC on 17 February 2021.

March 2021 issue of UEC e-Bulletin

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/

Research Highlights

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/research-highlights/202102/a.html

Solid state physics: A candidate excitonic insulator under pressure

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/research-highlights/202103/a.html

Insulators, by definition, do not conduct electrical current (in theory), and have a high electrical resistivity. Still, physicists distinguish between various types of insulators, differing in how the insulating states come about. The most common insulators are materials in which electrons cannot flow freely; too much energy would be required to 'unbind' them. Other types include Anderson insulators, in which electrons are 'stuck' because of quantum interference effects, and topological insulators, which are actually conducting at their surface. But one type of insulator, the so-called excitonic insulator, is particularly special — because it has never been unambiguously observed.

In an excitonic insulator, a low number of normally mobile electrons spontaneously bind (to so-called electron holes, having a positive charge) and become immobile. They were predicted to exist in the 1960s, and have been looked for in experiments ever since. Recently, encouraging possible signatures of the elusive excitonic insulating state have been observed in a layered material containing tantalum, nickel and selenium, with the chemical formula Ta2NiSe5. Now, Kazuyuki Matsubayashi from the University of Electro-Communications, Tokyo, Japan, and colleagues have probed the properties of this material under pressure. Their results help to close in on settling the question whether Ta2NiSe5 is an excitonic insulator or not — and excitingly, they show that it probably is.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

University of Electro-Communications e-Bulletin Web Internet of Things for analyzing data while protecting privacy TOKYO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - University of Electro-Communications publishes the March 2021 issue of UEC e-Bulletin The March 2021 issue of the UEC e-Bulletin includes a video of UEC Associate Professor Yuichi Sei, describing his Web Internet …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Körber unveils next-generation cloud-based technology platform for supply chain at Elevate ...
Azelio has completed a directed share issue of approximately SEK 596 million
Celebrity cosmetic doctor Dr Dan Dhunna Ranks His Top Five Lip Fillers
Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 13.3 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Mobile Health Application (mHealth Apps) Market to Reach US$ 315.4 Billion by 2027, Globally |CAGR: 44.4%|UnivDatos Market Insights
Hyundai Motor Offers First Peek at STARIA, New MPV with Premium and Futuristic Design
TAIGER takes a leap into global markets with ex-IBM's Bruno Di Leo joining its board of directors
Complix Signs Global Drug Discovery and Development Agreement with I-Mab to Develop Cell ...
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
Natura &Co reports strong sales growth of 24% and net profit up 200%, continuing to outperform ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates Says WHO Recommended Ban on Vaping Will ...
Cryptocurrency's Expansion Garners Institutional Attention
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area