Metalcorp Group S.A.: Korrektur der Mitteilung vom 11.03.2021, 11:00 Uhr CET/CEST: „Metalcorp Group stockt Anleihe 2017/2022 um 20 Mio. Euro auf'

11.03.2021
Luxemburg, 11. März 2021 - Die Metalcorp Group S.A., ein weltweit aktiver Dienstleister für die Beschaffung, Logistik und den Handel von Stahl und Nichteisen-Metallen sowie ein führender unabhängiger Produzent von Walzbarren aus Sekundäraluminium in Europa, hat heute ihre 7% Anleihe 2017/2022 (ISIN: DE000A19MDV0) um 20 Mio. Euro auf 140 Mio. Euro aufgestockt. Die zufließenden Mittel dienen dazu, eine Expansionsgelegenheit zu finanzieren.

Die Emission wurde bei internationalen Investoren platziert. Die neuen Anleihen aus der Aufstockung werden unter der Interims-ISIN DE000A3KMRW4 in den Open Market an der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse einbezogen. Nach einer Frist von 40 Tagen (TEFRA-D) werden die Aufstockungsanleihen mit den bestehenden Anleihen 2017/2022 zusammengeführt.

Über die Metalcorp Group S.A.:
Die Metalcorp-Gruppe ist ein weltweit aktiver Dienstleister für die Beschaffung, Logistik und den Handel von Stahl und Nichteisen-Metallen (NE-Metalle) sowie ein führender unabhängiger Produzent von Walzbarren aus Sekundäraluminium in Europa. Kernkompetenz in allen Bereichen sind finanziell abgesicherte Transaktionen ohne eigenes Lagerrisiko, sogenannte "Back-to-Back-Geschäfte", welche den operativen Erfolg der Gruppe weitgehend gegen Preisrisiken absichern und andere Handelsrisiken neutralisieren. Mit ihren Tochtergesellschaften und Repräsentanzen ist die Gruppe in 18 Ländern rund um den Globus aktiv und verfügt über 4 Produktionsstätten in Europa. Die Unternehmensanleihe 2017/2022 (ISIN: DE000A19MDV0) ist im Open Market der Deutsche Börse AG (Freiverkehr der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) und die Unternehmensanleihe 2017/2022 (ISIN: NO0010795701) ist an der Börse Oslo gelistet.

Für weitere Informationen:
Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung
Better Orange IR & HV AG
+49 89 8896906-25
metalcorp@better-orange.de

Mark Nunes
Metalcorp Group S.A.
+352 2799 0145 55
mnunes@metalcorpgroup.com


11.03.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

