 

Greenwich LifeSciences Updates 2021 Timeline & Announces Two Upcoming Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, today announced the titles and authors of the two abstracts/posters that were accepted for presentation at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021, which will be held in a virtual format from April 10-15, 2021.

The AACR plans to publish the abstracts on April 9, 2021 at 12:01 am EST and the posters on April 10, 2021.

Snehal Patel, CEO of Greenwich LifeSciences, commented, “The first AACR abstract and poster will focus on the final 5 year analysis of the immune response over time for all patients in our Phase IIb clinical trial. The immune response data will be critical to finalizing the Phase III clinical trial design, including the interim analysis and immune response monitoring strategy. For example, one could conceivably monitor the quality of dosing at each clinical site by monitoring immune response by clinical site, as well as assess immune response by multiple HLA types, separating responders from non-responders.”

Mr. Patel further added, “Sufficient manufacturing progress has been made in the 1st quarter of 2021, such that the completion of GP2 manufacturing is planned for 2nd/3rd quarter of 2021. Thus, with the updated AACR data and finalization of the clinical trial protocol and with the shipment of GP2 drug product to clinical sites, enrollment of the first patients in the Phase III clinical trial could commence in the 3rd/4th quarter of 2021.”

Mr. Patel concluded, “In addition to our strategy for HER2/neu 3+ patients stated above, analysis of the immune response data in the HER2/neu low to intermediate expressing (HER2/neu 1-2+) patient populations in our Phase IIb clinical trial may be helpful in designing strategies to treat these patients, which include triple negative breast cancer patients, an area of substantial unmet need. It may be possible to design trials that combine GP2 and Herceptin antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) with other clinically active HER2/neu peptides and immune stimulating therapies, such as checkpoint inhibitors. This multi-technology strategy could also be used to treat the many other types of HER2/neu expressing cancers.”

