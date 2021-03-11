Grapefruit USA, Inc. Signs Digital Services Consulting Agreement
LOS ANGELES and DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTCQB: GPFT) (“Grapefruit” or the “Company”), a premiere, fully licensed California-based cannabis company, today announces the execution of a digital services consulting agreement with Roger Choudhury and his Business Financial Network (“BFN”), which broadcasts presentations concerning selected public companies. BFN will produce tailored video presentations about Grapefruit and its products – especially its patented, disruptive Hourglass time-release THC/cannabinoid delivery cream – as well as interviews with Grapefruit management and other relevant subjects at least three times a month.
Bradley J. Yourist, Grapefruit CEO, commented, “We are pleased to enter into this agreement, which allows us to easily launch a digital outreach to our shareholders and cannabis-centric consumers, who are always eager to receive updates on Grapefruit’s progress with respect to both our financial results and our products. Management believes that as the Grapefruit/Hourglass shareholder and user base rapidly expands in the coming months, press releases alone will not provide sufficient information to those audiences, and the BFN plan will allow us to quickly and meaningfully increase our flow of information to shareholders and users alike. Think of it as the initiation of Grapefruit/HourglassTube, through which the Company will eventually broadcast GPFT stock and product development updates in real time.”
Roger Choudhury, the founder and host of BFN, has been broadcasting updates and news on selected companies via YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Blogger and many other social media sites for years and now enjoys a community of 50,000 members that is growing daily. BFN’s daily YouTube show provides professionally vetted, in-depth information about selected companies via various broadcast formats.
Mr. Choudhury commented, “We are very pleased to have made the acquaintance of Brad and Dan Yourist of Grapefruit USA, who have, over the last couple of years, laid the foundation for a truly innovative company with an incredible headline product, Hourglass. We look forward to assisting them on their inevitable march to success.”
To learn more about Business Financial Network:
https://youtube.com/channel/UCF5wMhaKx-6RVY_r5B3WiLg
To learn more about Grapefruit, please visit InvestorBrandNetwork:
https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/clients/grapefruit-usa-inc/
