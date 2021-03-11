 

Grapefruit USA, Inc. Signs Digital Services Consulting Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 12:00  |  49   |   |   

LOS ANGELES and DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTCQB: GPFT) (“Grapefruit” or the “Company”), a premiere, fully licensed California-based cannabis company, today announces the execution of a digital services consulting agreement with Roger Choudhury and his Business Financial Network (“BFN”), which broadcasts presentations concerning selected public companies. BFN will produce tailored video presentations about Grapefruit and its products – especially its patented, disruptive Hourglass time-release THC/cannabinoid delivery cream – as well as interviews with Grapefruit management and other relevant subjects at least three times a month.

Bradley J. Yourist, Grapefruit CEO, commented, “We are pleased to enter into this agreement, which allows us to easily launch a digital outreach to our shareholders and cannabis-centric consumers, who are always eager to receive updates on Grapefruit’s progress with respect to both our financial results and our products. Management believes that as the Grapefruit/Hourglass shareholder and user base rapidly expands in the coming months, press releases alone will not provide sufficient information to those audiences, and the BFN plan will allow us to quickly and meaningfully increase our flow of information to shareholders and users alike. Think of it as the initiation of Grapefruit/HourglassTube, through which the Company will eventually broadcast GPFT stock and product development updates in real time.”

Roger Choudhury, the founder and host of BFN, has been broadcasting updates and news on selected companies via YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Blogger and many other social media sites for years and now enjoys a community of 50,000 members that is growing daily. BFN’s daily YouTube show provides professionally vetted, in-depth information about selected companies via various broadcast formats.

Mr. Choudhury commented, “We are very pleased to have made the acquaintance of Brad and Dan Yourist of Grapefruit USA, who have, over the last couple of years, laid the foundation for a truly innovative company with an incredible headline product, Hourglass. We look forward to assisting them on their inevitable march to success.”

To learn more about Business Financial Network:
https://youtube.com/channel/UCF5wMhaKx-6RVY_r5B3WiLg

To learn more about Grapefruit, please visit InvestorBrandNetwork:
https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/clients/grapefruit-usa-inc/

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Grapefruit USA, Inc. Signs Digital Services Consulting Agreement LOS ANGELES and DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire – Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTCQB: GPFT) (“Grapefruit” or the “Company”), a premiere, fully licensed California-based cannabis company, today announces the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce VIR-7831 Reduces Hospitalization and Risk of Death in Early ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Plans to Spin Out of its [U.S.] Cannabis Assets
Blockchain Foundry Closes CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIR AND OTHER BOARD AND COMMITTEE CHANGES
Jack Creek Investment Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and ...
Roche’s awarded WHO prequalification for the HIV and HCV diagnostic tests on the cobas 6800/8800 ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Accepts Outside Director’s Resignation
08.03.21
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Issues Further Update on Informal Acquisition Inquiry
01.03.21
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Issues Further Update Concerning Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
22.02.21
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Secures Trademark Protection for the ‘Hourglass’ Name and Logo
18.02.21
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Issues Update Concerning Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry, Announces Development of Memorandum of Understanding for Potential Joint Venture
11.02.21
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry