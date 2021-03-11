Nokia provides recast comparative segment results for 2020 reflecting new financial reporting structure

Nokia today provides recast comparative segment financial information on a quarterly and annual basis for 2020, reflecting the previously announced organizational changes.

Changes in reporting structure, effective from 1 January 2021

On 29 October 2020, Nokia announced the first phase of its new strategy, outlining high-level strategic principles alongside a new operating model designed to better position the company for changing markets and align with customer needs. The new operating model is optimized for better accountability and transparency, increased simplicity and improved cost-efficiency. On 16 December 2020, Nokia provided an update on its new strategic focus areas and operating model together with its assumptions for its four new business groups and Group Common and Other in 2021 and over the longer term.

Accordingly, Nokia has revised its financial reporting structure to reflect its strategy, organizational structure and the way it evaluates operational performance and allocates resources. Reclassifications have been made in order to reflect the new organizational structure of the company.

The new model, effective from 1 January 2021, consists of four discrete business groups responsible for their own P&Ls and aligned with customer buying behavior: (i) Mobile Networks, (ii) Network Infrastructure, (iii) Cloud and Network Services and (iv) Nokia Technologies. As of 1 January 2021, these will also be the four reportable segments. In addition, Nokia will disclose segment-level data for Group Common and Other.

Within the new Network Infrastructure reportable segment, Nokia intends to provide net sales disclosure for the following businesses: (i) Fixed Networks, (ii) IP Networks, (iii) Optical Networks and (iv) Submarine Networks.

Nokia also intends to continue providing separate net sales disclosure for its different customer types: (i) Communication Service Providers, (ii) Enterprises and (iii) Licensees.

Changes from previous financial reporting structure to new financial reporting structure

The following seven product areas were reclassified into new reportable segments:

Network management was reclassified to Mobile Networks from Nokia Software Submarine Networks was reclassified to Network Infrastructure from Group Common and Other Packet Core was reclassified to Cloud and Network Services from Networks Enterprise Solution Services was reclassified to Cloud and Network Services from Networks Managed Services was reclassified to Cloud and Network Services from Networks Network Cognitive Services was reclassified to Cloud and Network Services from Networks Digital Automation and Analytics & IoT was reclassified to Cloud and Network Services from Group Common and Other

To summarize these changes, the new business groups will be comprised as follows:

Mobile Networks is now comprised of Mobile Access from our previous Networks reportable segment, plus the following reclassifications:

Into Mobile Networks:

Network management (from Nokia Software)



Out of Mobile Access from our previous Networks reportable segment:

Enterprise Solution Services (to Cloud and Network Services)

Managed Services (to Cloud and Network Services)

Network Cognitive Services (to Cloud and Network Services)



Network Infrastructure is now comprised of Fixed Access, IP Routing, and Optical Networks from our previous Networks reportable segment, plus the following reclassifications:

Into Network Infrastructure:

Submarine Networks (from Group Common and Other)



Out of IP Routing from our previous Networks reportable segment:

Packet Core (to Cloud and Network Services)



Cloud and Network Services is now comprised of our previous Nokia Software business group, plus the following reclassifications:

Into Cloud and Network Services:

Packet Core (from Networks)

Enterprise Solution Services (from Networks)

Managed Services (from Networks)

Network Cognitive Services (from Networks)

Digital Automation and Analytics & IoT (from Group Common and Other)

Out of our previous Nokia Software business group:

Network management (to Mobile Networks)

Finally, Group Common and Other continues to include Radio Frequency Systems (RFS), and the following product areas were reclassified into our new business groups:

Submarine Networks was reclassified to Network Infrastructure

Digital Automation and Analytics & IoT was reclassified to Cloud and Network Services



Recast comparative segment financial information for 2020

To provide a basis for comparison, the following summarized tables present a recasting of Nokia's segment financial information on an unaudited basis for all four quarters of 2020 separately, as well as for the full year 2020.

More detailed tables are available in Excel format attached to this stock exchange release and at www.nokia.com/financials .

Mobile Networks (reported) Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1-Q4'20 EUR million Reported Reported Reported Reported Reported Net sales 2 345 2 424 2 448 3 180 10 397 Gross profit 706 848 878 1 232 3 663 Gross margin % 30.1% 35.0% 35.9% 38.7% 35.2% Operating profit/(loss) (44) 104 182 273 515 Operating margin % (1.9)% 4.3% 7.4% 8.6% 5.0% Other segment items Depreciation and amortization (104) (105) (101) (103) (413) Share of results of associated companies and joint ventures (4) 6 (2) 21 21 EBITDA 56 215 281 397 949 Mobile Networks (comparable) Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1-Q4'20 EUR million Comparable Comparable Comparable Comparable Comparable Net sales 2 345 2 424 2 449 3 181 10 398 Gross profit 729 875 871 1 256 3 732 Gross margin % 31.1% 36.1% 35.6% 39.5% 35.9% Operating profit/(loss) 15 183 206 415 818 Operating margin % 0.6% 7.5% 8.4% 13.0% 7.9% Other segment items Depreciation and amortization (87) (88) (85) (87) (347) Share of results of associated companies and joint ventures (4) 6 (2) 21 21 EBITDA 98 277 289 523 1,186 Network Infrastructure (reported) Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1-Q4'20 EUR million Reported Reported Reported Reported Reported Net sales(1) 1 419 1 545 1 793 1 979 6 736 Gross profit 449 523 635 685 2 292 Gross margin % 31.6% 33.9% 35.4% 34.6% 34.0% Operating profit/(loss) (125) (49) 118 (102) (158) Operating margin % (8.8)% (3.2)% 6.6% (5.2)% (2.3)% Other segment items Depreciation and amortization (126) (131) (126) (124) (508) Share of results of associated companies and joint ventures 0 0 (1) 1 (1) EBITDA 1 82 243 23 349 1Fixed Networks net sales of EUR 350 million in Q1'20, EUR 439 million in Q2'20, EUR 453 million in Q3'20, EUR 517 million in Q4'20 and EUR 1 759 million in Q1-Q4'20. IP Networks net sales of EUR 542 million in Q1'20, EUR 611 million in Q2'20, EUR 670 million in Q3'20, EUR 761 million in Q4'20 and EUR 2 585 million in Q1-Q4'20. Optical Networks net sales of EUR 394 million in Q1'20, EUR 363 million in Q2'20, EUR 463 million in Q3'20, EUR 474 million in Q4'20 and EUR 1 695 million in Q1-Q4'20. Submarine Networks net sales of EUR 132 million in Q1'20, EUR 131 million in Q2'20, EUR 206 million in Q3'20, EUR 227 million in Q4'20 and EUR 697 million in Q1-Q4'20. Network Infrastructure (comparable) Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1-Q4'20 EUR million Comparable Comparable Comparable Comparable Comparable Net sales(1) 1 419 1 545 1 793 1 980 6 736 Gross profit 461 537 648 715 2 361 Gross margin % 32.5% 34.8% 36.1% 36.1% 35.1% Operating profit/(loss) (31) 66 212 211 457 Operating margin % (2.2)% 4.3% 11.8% 10.7% 6.8% Other segment items Depreciation and amortization (50) (51) (50) (50) (200) Share of results of associated companies and joint ventures 0 0 (1) 1 (1) EBITDA 19 117 261 262 656 1Fixed Networks net sales of EUR 350 million in Q1'20, EUR 439 million in Q2'20, EUR 453 million in Q3'20, EUR 517 million in Q4'20 and EUR 1 759 million in Q1-Q4'20. IP Networks net sales of EUR 542 million in Q1'20, EUR 611 million in Q2'20, EUR 670 million in Q3'20, EUR 761 million in Q4'20 and EUR 2 585 million in Q1-Q4'20. Optical Networks net sales of EUR 394 million in Q1'20, EUR 363 million in Q2'20, EUR 463 million in Q3'20, EUR 474 million in Q4'20 and EUR 1 695 million in Q1-Q4'20. Submarine Networks net sales of EUR 132 million in Q1'20, EUR 131 million in Q2'20, EUR 206 million in Q3'20, EUR 227 million in Q4'20 and EUR 697 million in Q1-Q4'20. Cloud and Network Services (reported) Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1-Q4'20 EUR million Reported Reported Reported Reported Reported Net sales 744 718 663 962 3 087 Gross profit 240 229 117 259 845 Gross margin % 32.3% 31.9% 17.6% 26.9% 27.4% Operating profit/(loss) (69) (54) (148) (63) (334) Operating margin % (9.3)% (7.5)% (22.3)% (6.5)% (10.8)% Other segment items Depreciation and amortization (38) (37) (35) (35) (146) Share of results of associated companies and joint ventures 1 1 2 2 5 EBITDA (30) (16) (111) (26) (183) Cloud and Network Services (comparable) Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1-Q4'20 EUR million Comparable Comparable Comparable Comparable Comparable Net sales 744 718 663 962 3 087 Gross profit 255 258 130 374 1 016 Gross margin % 34.3% 35.9% 19.6% 38.9% 32.9% Operating profit/(loss) (39) (6) (119) 97 (67) Operating margin % (5.2)% (0.8)% (17.9)% 10.1% (2.2)% Other segment items Depreciation and amortization (30) (29) (28) (28) (115) Share of results of associated companies and joint ventures 1 1 2 2 5 EBITDA (8) 24 (89) 127 53 Nokia Technologies (reported) Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1-Q4'20 EUR million Reported Reported Reported Reported Reported Net sales 347 341 331 382 1 402 Gross profit 345 339 327 380 1 392 Gross margin % 99.4% 99.4% 98.8% 99.5% 99.3% Operating profit/(loss) 280 271 263 306 1 120 Operating margin % 80.7% 79.5% 79.5% 80.1% 79.9% Other segment items Depreciation and amortization (10) (10) (10) (10) (39) Share of results of associated companies and joint ventures 0 0 1 0 1 EBITDA 290 281 274 316 1,160 Nokia Technologies (comparable) Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1-Q4'20 EUR million Comparable Comparable Comparable Comparable Comparable Net sales 347 341 331 382 1 402 Gross profit 345 339 328 380 1 393 Gross margin % 99.4% 99.4% 99.1% 99.5% 99.4% Operating profit/(loss) 280 272 264 307 1 123 Operating margin % 80.7% 79.8% 79.8% 80.4% 80.1% Other segment items Depreciation and amortization (10) (10) (10) (10) (39) Share of results of associated companies and joint ventures 0 0 1 0 1 EBITDA 290 282 275 317 1 163 Group Common and Other (reported) Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1-Q4'20 EUR million Reported Reported Reported Reported Reported Net sales 68 75 67 59 269 Gross profit (4) 2 5 (5) (1) Gross margin % (5.9)% 2.7% 7.5% (8.5)% (0.4)% Operating profit/(loss) (118) (103) (65) 28 (258) Operating margin % (173.5)% (137.3)% (97.0)% 47.5% (95.9)% Other segment items Depreciation and amortization (7) (7) (6) (6) (26) Share of results of associated companies and joint ventures (1) 0 0 (4) (5) EBITDA (112) (96) (59) 30 (237) Group Common and Other (comparable) Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1-Q4'20 EUR million Comparable Comparable Comparable Comparable Comparable Net sales 68 75 67 59 269 Gross profit (2) 6 5 (2) 7 Gross margin % (2.9)% 8.0% 7.5% (3.4)% 2.6% Operating profit/(loss) (108) (91) (77) 26 (251) Operating margin % (158.8)% (121.3)% (114.9)% 44.1% (93.3)% Other segment items Depreciation and amortization (6) (6) (6) (6) (24) Share of results of associated companies and joint ventures (1) 0 0 (4) (5) EBITDA (103) (85) (71) 28 (232) Nokia Group (reported) Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1-Q4'20 EUR million Reported Reported Reported Reported Reported Net sales 4 913 5 092 5 294 6 553 21 852 Gross profit 1 736 1 942 1 962 2 553 8 193 Gross margin % 35.3% 38.1% 37.1% 39.0% 37.5% Operating profit/(loss) (76) 170 350 441 885 Operating margin % (1.5)% 3.3% 6.6% 6.7% 4.0% Other segment items Depreciation and amortization (285) (290) (279) (279) (1 132) Share of results of associated companies and joint ventures (4) 6 0 20 22 EBITDA 205 466 629 740 2 039 Nokia Group (comparable) Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1-Q4'20 EUR million Comparable Comparable Comparable Comparable Comparable Net sales 4 914 5 093 5 294 6 554 21 854 Gross profit 1 787 2 017 1 981 2 724 8 509 Gross margin % 36.4% 39.6% 37.4% 41.6% 38.9% Operating profit/(loss) 116 423 486 1 056 2 081 Operating margin % 2.4% 8.3% 9.2% 16.1% 9.5% Other segment items Depreciation and amortization (183) (184) (178) (180) (725) Share of results of associated companies and joint ventures (4) 6 0 20 22 EBITDA 295 613 664 1 256 2 828

Illustrative recast of Nokia Software to Cloud and Network Services

The reclassifications affected our new Cloud and Network Services business group particularly significantly, and therefore we are providing an illustrative bridge. The comparable operating margin for our previous Nokia Software reportable segment was 19.2% in 2020, whereas the comparable operating margin for Cloud and Network Services was -2.2% in 2020. This was attributable to reclassifying Packet Core, Enterprise Solution Services, Managed Services, and Network Cognitive Services to Cloud and Network Services from our previous Networks reportable segment, as well as reclassifying Digital Automation and Analytics & IoT to Cloud and Network Services from Group Common and Other. In addition, Network Management was reclassified to Mobile Networks from our previous Nokia Software reportable segment.

Please refer to the PDF attached to this release.

