 

Super League Gaming to Acquire Mobcrush

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 12:00  |  62   |   |   

Combined assets reach audience of more than 85 million in the U.S., establishing Super League as a leading provider of content-driven advertising solutions in-event, in-stream, and in-game

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players of all ages, announced today the acquisition of Mobcrush, a live streaming technology platform used by hundreds of thousands of gaming influencers who generate and distribute almost two million hours of original content annually and have accumulated more than 4.5 billion fans and subscribers across the most popular live streaming and social media platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and more. Mobcrush also owns Mineville, one of six exclusive, official Minecraft server partners that is enjoyed by more than 22 million unique players annually. Mineville is highly complementary to Minehut, Super League’s owned and operated Minecraft community, strengthening the combined company’s leading position with young gamers. This strategic, all-stock transaction, is anticipated to be accretive and enable Super League to take a significant leap forward in providing brands, advertisers, and other consumer facing businesses with massive audience reach across the most important engagement channels in video gaming – competitive events, social media and live streaming content, and in-game experiences.

With this acquisition, Super League is expected to achieve a new level of scale through content and proprietary technology systems:

  • U.S. audience of 85 million monthly, making the combined company a Top 50 US media property (Nielsen DCR December 2020)
  • More than 7.7 billion annual US video views across digital live streaming platforms (Nielsen DCR 2020)
  • More than two billion annual video views on social media platforms
  • More than 200,000 gameplay highlights generated and distributed across streaming video and social media platforms per month
  • More than 60 million hours of annual gameplay across owned and operated platforms
  • A combined player base of more than three million per month, with a reach of more than 400,000 players per day

“Super League and Mobcrush share a mission to empower passionate gamers and streamers through proprietary tools to create gameplay and streaming entertainment content that inspires connectivity and engagement for the greater good of gaming,” said Ann Hand, Chief Executive Officer of Super League. “With this acquisition we are building a formidable, highly scalable gaming-centric media and advertising platform that reaches one of the largest addressable audiences of gamers in the U.S. The revenue opportunities available through our combined advertiser solutions, as well as growth in direct gamer and content monetization, are tremendous.”

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Super League Gaming to Acquire Mobcrush Combined assets reach audience of more than 85 million in the U.S., establishing Super League as a leading provider of content-driven advertising solutions in-event, in-stream, and in-game SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce VIR-7831 Reduces Hospitalization and Risk of Death in Early ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Plans to Spin Out of its [U.S.] Cannabis Assets
Blockchain Foundry Closes CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIR AND OTHER BOARD AND COMMITTEE CHANGES
Jack Creek Investment Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and ...
Roche’s awarded WHO prequalification for the HIV and HCV diagnostic tests on the cobas 6800/8800 ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
Super League Gaming Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call for Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
05.03.21
The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022
10.02.21
Get Ready for the Galentine’s Games!
09.02.21
Super League Gaming Announces $12.0 Million Sale of Common Stock

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12:06 Uhr
5
Super League Gaming Aktie | A2PE0J