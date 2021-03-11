Super League Gaming to Acquire Mobcrush

Combined assets reach audience of more than 85 million in the U.S., establishing Super League as a leading provider of content-driven advertising solutions in-event, in-stream, and in-game

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players of all ages, announced today the acquisition of Mobcrush, a live streaming technology platform used by hundreds of thousands of gaming influencers who generate and distribute almost two million hours of original content annually and have accumulated more than 4.5 billion fans and subscribers across the most popular live streaming and social media platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and more. Mobcrush also owns Mineville, one of six exclusive, official Minecraft server partners that is enjoyed by more than 22 million unique players annually. Mineville is highly complementary to Minehut, Super League’s owned and operated Minecraft community, strengthening the combined company’s leading position with young gamers. This strategic, all-stock transaction, is anticipated to be accretive and enable Super League to take a significant leap forward in providing brands, advertisers, and other consumer facing businesses with massive audience reach across the most important engagement channels in video gaming – competitive events, social media and live streaming content, and in-game experiences.

With this acquisition, Super League is expected to achieve a new level of scale through content and proprietary technology systems:

U.S. audience of 85 million monthly, making the combined company a Top 50 US media property (Nielsen DCR December 2020)

More than 7.7 billion annual US video views across digital live streaming platforms (Nielsen DCR 2020)

More than two billion annual video views on social media platforms

More than 200,000 gameplay highlights generated and distributed across streaming video and social media platforms per month

More than 60 million hours of annual gameplay across owned and operated platforms

A combined player base of more than three million per month, with a reach of more than 400,000 players per day

“Super League and Mobcrush share a mission to empower passionate gamers and streamers through proprietary tools to create gameplay and streaming entertainment content that inspires connectivity and engagement for the greater good of gaming,” said Ann Hand, Chief Executive Officer of Super League. “With this acquisition we are building a formidable, highly scalable gaming-centric media and advertising platform that reaches one of the largest addressable audiences of gamers in the U.S. The revenue opportunities available through our combined advertiser solutions, as well as growth in direct gamer and content monetization, are tremendous.”