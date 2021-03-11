RBC iShares Expands its Sustainable ETF Platform

Delivering on the Demand for Sustainable Investing Sustainable investing continues to grow in importance, as investors seek to assemble portfolios built for the long-term and increasingly recognize the potential impact of sustainability-related risks. As investors refocus their portfolios to incorporate sustainability, assets are being re-allocated into this category.

TORONTO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, RBC iShares expanded its exchange traded fund (“ETF”) lineup with the launch of three new sustainable ETFs, that are expected to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today. The iShares ESG MSCI Leaders Index ETFs, which join the RBC iShares suite of sustainable ETFs, will be managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc.

Steven Leong, Head of iShares Product, BlackRock Canada:

“As part of our on-going commitment to help clients incorporate sustainability into their portfolios, these new funds deliver more choices to help clients meet their own individual sustainability and portfolio objectives. RBC iShares has the broadest range of sustainable ETF strategies in Canada, and these funds can be used as sustainable equity building blocks for the core of a portfolio.”



New ESG Leaders ETFs

The three new sustainable ETFs build upon the success of the existing suites of iShares ESG ETFs. These ETFs currently seek to track indices that are designed to provide efficient exposure to companies demonstrating more sustainable business practices relative to their industry peers, while providing sector balance and market coverage. The ETFs can be used as sustainable equity building blocks for the core of a portfolio.



Fund Name Ticker Annual Management Fee iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF XCLR 0.15% iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF XULR 0.20% iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETF XDLR 0.25%

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA.

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.67 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.



About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $540 billion in assets and have approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

RBC iShares ETFs are comprised of RBC ETFs managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. and iShares ETFs managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

/ TM Trademark(s) of Royal Bank of Canada. Used under license. iSHARES is a registered trademark of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. Used under license. 2021 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited and RBC Global Asset Management Inc. All rights reserved.

For more information, please contact:

Maeve Hannigan, BlackRock Communications, 416-564-1540