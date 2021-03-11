 

February 2021’s Most Wanted Malware Trickbot Takes Over Following Emotet Shutdown

Check Point Research reports that following the international police operation that took control of Emotet in January, Trickbot has become the new top global threat used by cybercriminals

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Research, the Threat Intelligence arm of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has published its latest Global Threat Index for February 2021. Researchers reported that the Trickbot trojan has topped the Index for the first time, rising from third position in January.

Following the takedown of the Emotet botnet in January, Check Point researchers report that cyber-criminal groups continue to utilize other top threats, with malware such as Trickbot using new techniques for their malicious activities. During February, Trickbot was being distributed via a malicious spam campaign designed to trick users in the legal and insurance sectors into downloading a .zip archive with a malicious JavaScript file to their PCs. Once this file is opened, it attempts to download a further malicious payload from a remote server.

Trickbot was the 4th most prevalent malware globally during 2020, impacting 8% of organizations.  It played a key role in one of the highest-profile and expensive cyberattacks of 2020, which hit Universal Health Services (UHS), a leading healthcare provider in the U.S. UHS was hit by Ryuk ransomware, and stated the attack cost it $67 million in lost revenues and costs. Trickbot was used by the attackers to detect and harvest data from UHS’ systems, and then to deliver the ransomware payload. 

“Criminals will continue using the existing threats and tools they have available, and Trickbot is popular because of its versatility and its track record of success in previous attacks,” said Maya Horowitz, Director, Threat Intelligence & Research, Products at Check Point. “As we suspected, even when a major threat is removed, there are many others that continue to pose a high risk on networks worldwide, so organizations must ensure they have robust security systems in place to prevent their networks being compromised and minimise risks. Comprehensive training for all employees is crucial, so they are equipped with the skills needed to identify the types of malicious emails which spread Trickbot and other malware.”

