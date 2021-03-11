 

GBT Defined Its Long-Range Radio System Logic and Architecture

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 12:00  |  66   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), defined its long range radio system logic and architecture. The Infinia project (internal name) is designed to be a high performance, fully integrated, radio transceiver system that is ideally suited for applications that require long range data and audio communication and network robustness.

It’s targeted for radio applications that operate in licensed frequency bands and provides extensive support for advanced communication protocols. GBT will evaluate the use of licenses and/or unlicensed frequencies. Infinia will be communicating in High Frequencies (HF) since ionospheric propagation environment enables very long distances. In order to assure high clarity and accuracy in these frequencies, particularly with data communication, we intend to investigate advanced electronic systems to provide clear, reliable and secured channels. Proper architecture for the system’s implementation was chosen including the system’s logical components. One of the main challenges in such complex systems is the design and integration of an embedded software to manage the data and audio communication. The system is designed to achieve a high performance, wideband digital HF transceiver, base unit and repeater. We defined the mobile unit’s size, taking into consideration portability and mobility. The mobile unit fundamentals features were defined to ensure a user’s friendly interface (LCD touch screen) and easy operation. GBT plans to design and build a prototype with and test it within a large city limits and national ranges.

"The main aim of our Infinia project is to develop a radio system to communicate data and audio information for ultra-long range and for that we chose the HF domain. Thus, these bands introduce a challenge of performance and quality. We plan to use state-of-the-art, modern technologies to overcome this challenge, with the goal of reliable data and clear audio communication. We researched and determined a suitable logic architecture for this type of implementation that offers wideband HF radio system. Priority will be given for health-related communication first with the goal of assisting users with wellness and saving lives around the globe. We will also seek to provide common online based operations for users like checking email, search the Internet or simply staying in touch with love ones. We intend to use our medical and AI technologies to ensure the security and reliability of our data and audio radio communication. We envision a world with modern communication capabilities everywhere on Earth and the Infinia system will be our proposed solution," stated Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GBT Defined Its Long-Range Radio System Logic and Architecture SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), defined its long range radio system logic and architecture. The Infinia project (internal name) is designed to be a high performance, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce VIR-7831 Reduces Hospitalization and Risk of Death in Early ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Plans to Spin Out of its [U.S.] Cannabis Assets
Blockchain Foundry Closes CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIR AND OTHER BOARD AND COMMITTEE CHANGES
Jack Creek Investment Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and ...
Roche’s awarded WHO prequalification for the HIV and HCV diagnostic tests on the cobas 6800/8800 ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
GBT’s Commences Smartphone Mobile Application Infrastructure Development For qTerm
04.03.21
GBT Filing for International PCT Protection in South Korea and Europe for its 3D Chip and Memory Patent
02.03.21
GBT Researching Remote Operated Robotics Technology for Medical Applications
25.02.21
GBT’s Long Range Radio System Targeting Data and Audio Global Communication with or without Internet Services for Remote Applications
23.02.21
GBT Tokenize Is Developing Real Time Object Detection Algorithms And Techniques For Kirlian Research
16.02.21
GBT Filed Patent Application for AI Based Facial Recognition Security System
11.02.21
GBT Researching a Development of a Radio Based Computer Vision System For Cardiovascular Applications