 

Karuna Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions, today announced that senior management will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
 Date: Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Stifel’s 3rd Annual CNS Day
 Date: Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investor Relations page of Karuna’s website at investors.karunatx.com. A replay of the webcasts will also be archived for up to 90 days on Karuna’s website following the conference.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. At Karuna, we understand there is a need for differentiated and more effective treatments that can help patients navigate the challenges presented by these severe and disabling disorders. Utilizing our extensive knowledge of neuroscience, we are harnessing the untapped potential of the brain in pursuit of novel pathways to develop medicines that make meaningful differences in peoples’ lives. For more information, please visit www.karunatx.com.



