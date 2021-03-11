Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc - Issue of Equity

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc

Correction: Foresight Williams Technology Shares

Further to the announcement published on 25 February 2021, the Board confirms that 1,287,941 Foresight Williams Technology Shares ("FWT Shares") of 1p each were allotted on 25 February 2021 and not 1,288,816 FWT Shares as previously reported.

Total shares allotted to date under the Offer by the Company total 1,287,941 FWT Shares, and following this allotment there are now 6,744,062 FWT Shares of 1p each in issue.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181