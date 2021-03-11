Metacrine Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metacrine, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and other business highlights on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET.



To participate in the conference call, please dial (833) 614-1526 (domestic) or (520) 809-9922 (international) and refer to conference ID 4995715. A webcast will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.metacrine.com, and will be archived for 60 days following the call.