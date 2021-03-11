 

SunHydrogen Announces Project Kickoff for the GEN 2 Cooperation Update with SCHMID Group

The Company reports on the status of its partnership with SCHMID on the Gen 2 manufacturing design project

SANTA BARBARA, CA , March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTC:HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today announced the project and collaboration kickoff with SCHMID to develop a GEN 2 manufacturing process platform, and shared details of the early stage status of the project.

SunHydrogen previously announced its partnership with SCHMID, a prominent and innovative German technology company, to scale its Gen 2 Nanoparticle technology to produce renewable hydrogen. The project began on March 1, and the two companies are now working together closely for knowledge transfer to enable SCHMID to successfully replicate and scale-up manufacturing for SunHydrogen’s GEN 2 Nanoparticles.

As referenced in a recent press release detailing its hire of Blake Bryson, SunHydrogen plans to send two key technology personnel to SCHMID over the course of the project period. The first addition is underway, as Bryson has been installed as Manager of Technology Development to oversee the progress of the project. He arrived in Germany earlier this week, and will enter the lab with SCHMID after completing the necessary quarantine requirement(s).

“We are excited to commence this partnership with SCHMID in the lab, and appreciate the willingness of our team and theirs to enthusiastically kickstart the relationship on time during what is still a very challenging international business environment due to COVID-19,” said Tim Young, CEO of SunHydrogen, Inc. “With Blake now on the ground in Germany, we anticipate the daily collaboration with SCHMID to yield innovative thinking, progress and by the completion of the agreement – impactful results.”

About SunHydrogen, Inc.
SunHydrogen is developing a breakthrough, low-cost technology to make renewable hydrogen using sunlight and any source of water, including seawater and wastewater. Unlike hydrocarbon fuels, such as oil, coal and natural gas, where carbon dioxide and other contaminants are released into the atmosphere when used, hydrogen fuel usage produces pure water as the only byproduct. By optimizing the science of water electrolysis at the nano-level, our low-cost nanoparticles mimic photosynthesis to efficiently use sunlight to separate hydrogen from water, ultimately producing environmentally friendly renewable hydrogen. Using our low-cost method to produce renewable hydrogen, we intend to enable a world of distributed hydrogen production for renewable electricity and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.  To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com.

