 

2020 K-1 Tax Package Availability for ETRN Subsidiary

EQM Midstream Partners, LP (previously NYSE: EQM), a wholly owned subsidiary of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN), announced that its 2020 unitholder tax package is now available online. Mailing of EQM tax packages is expected to begin on March 11, 2021. Information for accessing EQM tax packages online is as follows:

  • Former EQM investors can access their tax package and Schedule K-1 at www.taxpackagesupport.com/eqm or by visiting the Investors page of the Equitrans Midstream website at https://ir.equitransmidstream.com.
  • For additional information, former investors may call Tax Package Support toll free at 1-855-886-9763 (8am – 5pm CT; Monday – Friday).

About Equitrans Midstream Corporation:
 Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and, as the parent company of EQM Midstream Partners, is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. Through its strategically located assets in the Marcellus and Utica regions, ETRN has an operational focus on gas transmission and storage systems, gas gathering systems, and water services that support natural gas development and production across the Basin. With a rich 135-year history in the energy industry, ETRN was launched as a standalone company in 2018 with the vision to be the premier midstream services provider in North America. ETRN is helping to meet America’s growing need for clean-burning energy, while also providing a rewarding workplace and enriching the communities where its employees live and work.

For more information on Equitrans Midstream Corporation, visit www.equitransmidstream.com; and to learn more about our environmental, social, and governance practices visit ETRN Sustainability Reporting.

Source: Equitrans Midstream Corporation



