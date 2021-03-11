NICE inContact Helps Companies Apply Smarter AI to Improve Self-Service Experiences, Lower Operating Costs

NICE inContact (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced a new education series and resources to help companies apply self-service best practices using smarter artificial intelligence (AI) technology to meet consumer demand for faster, convenient experiences. New research, best-practice guides and a series of virtual events bring together the latest research and expertise from NICE inContact and industry leaders to uncover ways to improve customer satisfaction and lower the cost to serve with the right blend of smarter self-service and agent-assist options across the customer journey.

According to the 2020 NICE inContact Customer Experience (CX) Transformation Benchmark, Consumer Wave, 8 in 10 consumers are more willing to do business with companies that offer self-service options, yet only 61 percent agree that companies are offering easy, convenient self-service. When rating self-service channels, only one-third of consumers are highly satisfied. This annual study surveyed more than 2,500 consumers across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia, and identified opportunities for companies to improve the self-service experience. Deployment of AI and chatbots continues to experience significant growth, with 67 percent of consumers using AI for customer service – up from 46 percent in 2019.

“The sheer amount of transformation experienced by contact centers in the last year is unprecedented,” said Paul Jarman, NICE inContact CEO. “From the varied deployment of chatbots and AI to the shift towards self-service channels – successful customer experience is truly a journey, not a destination. The modern digital experience is fueled by technological advancements in areas like AI. Contact centers must innovate faster than ever to keep pace with customer expectations and harness rapid advances in AI, such as our NICE Enlighten AI – the industry’s first and only purpose-built AI that’s pre-trained to understand the intricacies of customer engagement. More and more organizations are moving from legacy on-premises technology and adopting contact center as a service (CCaaS), which provides future-proof access to the latest conversational self-service and behavioral-based real-time agent coaching innovations.”