 

Metacrine to Present Final Results from Phase 1 Trial of MET642, an Optimized FXR Agonist, at the 2021 NASH-TAG Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 12:30  |  18   |   |   

Sustained pharmacodynamic effects with once-daily oral dosing, without increases in LDL cholesterol or pruritus at any dose level in healthy volunteers

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metacrine, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that final results from the company’s Phase 1 trial of MET642, a farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist in development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), will be presented as a distinguished abstract at the 2021 NASH-TAG Conference. The conference is taking place March 11-13, 2021 in Park City, Utah and virtually on-line.

Expanding on initial findings reported in December 2020, MET642 demonstrated both an encouraging safety and tolerability profile in healthy volunteers, and sustained FXR target engagement after 14 days of daily oral dosing. There were no serious adverse events, and all treatment-emergent adverse events were mild to moderate in severity. MET642 exhibited significant FXR target engagement up to 24 hours after once-daily oral dosing, as evidenced by robust suppression of 7α-hydroxy-4-cholesten-3-one (C4), a key pharmacodynamic marker of FXR activation, at all dose levels. Of equal importance, MET642 was not associated with increased levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol or reports of pruritus, known side effects reported with other FXR development candidates.

“We believe that a unique chemical scaffold and continuous target engagement are key to optimizing the therapeutic benefits of FXR agonism for the treatment of NASH,” said Hubert C. Chen, M.D., chief medical officer of Metacrine. “We are encouraged by the overall clinical profile of MET642 to date. We are very pleased to have recently initiated our Phase 2a trial in patients with NASH to further elucidate the therapeutic potential of MET642 and look forward to sharing interim data from that study later this year.”

About the Trial
The MET642 Phase 1 trial was a first-in-human, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, single-ascending dose (SAD) and multiple-ascending dose (MAD) trial, in which healthy volunteers received a single oral dose of MET642 ranging from 10 mg to 300 mg in the SAD cohorts and daily oral doses ranging from 2.5 mg to 10 mg for 14 days in the MAD cohorts.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Metacrine to Present Final Results from Phase 1 Trial of MET642, an Optimized FXR Agonist, at the 2021 NASH-TAG Conference Sustained pharmacodynamic effects with once-daily oral dosing, without increases in LDL cholesterol or pruritus at any dose level in healthy volunteersSAN DIEGO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Metacrine, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTCR), a clinical-stage …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce VIR-7831 Reduces Hospitalization and Risk of Death in Early ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Plans to Spin Out of its [U.S.] Cannabis Assets
Blockchain Foundry Closes CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIR AND OTHER BOARD AND COMMITTEE CHANGES
Jack Creek Investment Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and ...
Roche’s awarded WHO prequalification for the HIV and HCV diagnostic tests on the cobas 6800/8800 ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:15 Uhr
Metacrine Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
09.03.21
Metacrine Initiates Phase 2a Trial of MET642 for the Treatment of Patients with NASH
02.03.21
Metacrine to Present at H.C. Wainwright 2021 Global Life Sciences Conference
19.02.21
Metacrine to Present at SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
16.02.21
Metacrine Announces Publication of MET409 NASH Proof-of-Concept Study Results in the Journal of Hepatology