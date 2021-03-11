Metacrine to Present Final Results from Phase 1 Trial of MET642, an Optimized FXR Agonist, at the 2021 NASH-TAG Conference

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metacrine, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that final results from the company’s Phase 1 trial of MET642, a farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist in development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), will be presented as a distinguished abstract at the 2021 NASH-TAG Conference . The conference is taking place March 11-13, 2021 in Park City, Utah and virtually on-line.

Expanding on initial findings reported in December 2020, MET642 demonstrated both an encouraging safety and tolerability profile in healthy volunteers, and sustained FXR target engagement after 14 days of daily oral dosing. There were no serious adverse events, and all treatment-emergent adverse events were mild to moderate in severity. MET642 exhibited significant FXR target engagement up to 24 hours after once-daily oral dosing, as evidenced by robust suppression of 7α-hydroxy-4-cholesten-3-one (C4), a key pharmacodynamic marker of FXR activation, at all dose levels. Of equal importance, MET642 was not associated with increased levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol or reports of pruritus, known side effects reported with other FXR development candidates.

“We believe that a unique chemical scaffold and continuous target engagement are key to optimizing the therapeutic benefits of FXR agonism for the treatment of NASH,” said Hubert C. Chen, M.D., chief medical officer of Metacrine. “We are encouraged by the overall clinical profile of MET642 to date. We are very pleased to have recently initiated our Phase 2a trial in patients with NASH to further elucidate the therapeutic potential of MET642 and look forward to sharing interim data from that study later this year.”

About the Trial

The MET642 Phase 1 trial was a first-in-human, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, single-ascending dose (SAD) and multiple-ascending dose (MAD) trial, in which healthy volunteers received a single oral dose of MET642 ranging from 10 mg to 300 mg in the SAD cohorts and daily oral doses ranging from 2.5 mg to 10 mg for 14 days in the MAD cohorts.